Coronavirus in Canada: how to get tested, what the symptoms are, where to get help

As the coronavirus known as COVID-19 spreads in Canada, the sheer volume of information and misinformation about it can make it difficult to know exactly what is going on, and what to do if you think you or someone near you could have the virus.

So, Maclean’s has compiled information about the current situation in Canada, symptoms of COVID-19, who is most vulnerable to the virus, as well as self-isolation and notification details for each province and territory. We combed through the official coronavirus webpages of the federal, provincial and territorial governments, as well as of the World Health Organization (WHO), which published a preliminary report on the outbreak in China. Sources are noted throughout.

As each province and territory has its own health terminology—Telehealth Ontario vs. Health Link 811 in Alberta, for example—much of the wording is taken directly from their sites to avoid confusion.

An important note: this information is frequently revised and updated by authorities. This post, too, is being updated regularly, but we urge readers to click on the links, especially the official sites, for the latest.

Also, wash your hands with soap. Often.

Symptoms

Symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to the virus while the average is 5-6 days after infection (PHAC and WHO).

According to the BC Centre of Disease Control, the leading symptoms in confirmed cases include:

Cough (86%)

Fever (70%)

Chills (68%)

Headache (66%)

Weakness (63%)

Myalgia or muscle pain (60%)

Pharyngitis or sore throat (48%)

Shortness of breath/ breathing difficulty (47%)

The WHO report on COVID-19 in China found that:

80% of patients experienced mild to moderate effects (fever, cough, maybe pneumonia—but not needing supplemental oxygen)

14% suffered severe symptoms (requiring supplemental oxygen, including via a ventilator)

1% were critical (respiratory failure, septic shock and/or organ dysfunction/failure)

Who is most vulnerable?

There is increased risk of more severe outcomes for those:

Aged 65 and over

With compromised immune systems

With underlying medical conditions or chronic diseases including:

diabetes

cancer

heart, renal or chronic lung disease (Ont.)

Those warnings follow the findings of that February WHO report on COVID-19 in China. According to the research team, the age difference among those affected was stark: 21.9 per cent of those over 80 years died, while just 2.4 per cent of all reported cases were children aged 18 and under (only 0.2 per cent of those became critically ill).

As well, while 1.4 per cent of COVID-19 patients with no other underlying conditions died, those with other conditions experienced much higher death rates:

cardiovascular disease (13.2%)

diabetes (8.4%)

hypertension (8.4%)

chronic respiratory disease (8%)

cancer (7.6%)

In more severe cases, public health authorities believe infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death (Sask). Yet, unlike the nature of influenza, pregnant women do not appear to be at a higher risk for the severe form of COVID-19, according to the WHO report.

If you are concerned that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms

Contact a care provider in your area to get tested (province-by-province contact information below). Staff in some jurisdictions, especially large cities, may direct you to special assessment centres set up for COVID-19 testing. There are some basic caveats to observe, though, before and after you get tested, as the B.C. site explains:

If it becomes harder to breathe, you can’t drink anything or feel much worse than when you got tested, seek immediate medical care at an urgent-care clinic or emergency department. If you or someone in your care has chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding, it could be a life-threatening emergency. Call 911 or the local emergency number immediately.

at an urgent-care clinic or emergency department. If you or someone in your care has chest pains, difficulty breathing, or severe bleeding, it could be a life-threatening emergency. Call 911 or the local emergency number immediately. Call ahead before you get medical care. If leaving your home for care, call ahead and tell the clinic you are coming in and that you just had a COVID-19 test. By calling ahead, you help the clinic, hospital, lab, urgent care or doctor’s office prepare for your visit and stop the spread of germs. Remind each health care provider that is taking care of you that you are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

before you get medical care. If leaving your home for care, call ahead and tell the clinic you are coming in and that you just had a COVID-19 test. By calling ahead, you help the clinic, hospital, lab, urgent care or doctor’s office prepare for your visit and stop the spread of germs. Remind each health care provider that is taking care of you that you are waiting for COVID-19 test results. Self-isolate

The health-care professionals will need to know: a) your symptoms b) where you have been travelling or living c) if you had direct contact with animals, for example, if you visited a live animal market d) if you had close contact with a sick person, especially if they had a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

How many Canadians have COVID-19?

As of the May 1, 11 a.m. update, 3,223 residents have died of COVID-19 and there were 53,657 cases in Canada: B.C. (2,112), Alberta (5,355), Saskatchewan (389), Manitoba (275), Ontario (16,608), Quebec (27,538), New Brunswick (118), Nova Scotia (937), Prince Edward Island (27), Newfoundland and Labrador (258), Yukon (11), the Northwest Territories (5), Nunavut (1) and repatriated travellers (13), per daily federal and provincial updates.

Of detailed data available on more than 28,000 cases:

3,087 cases have been hospitalized, including 741 in intensive care

37% of COVID-19 cases were among those 60 years old or over

19% of people infected were travellers or were close contacts of those travellers while 81% probably acquired COVID-19 in community settings

Federal government

Official site here.

A dashboard loaded with statistics tracking the COVID-19 outbreak in Canada has been developed by Public Health Agency of Canada and is here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

COVID-19 app is here. It will allow users to receive the latest updates, vetted resources and a self-assessment tool.

There is a virtual assistant option for those looking for information (click on the small circular graphic of a headset and maple leaf at bottom right of page).

Getting advice: The Public Health Agency of Canada has an information line about COVID-19 at 1-833-784-4397. It has interpretation services available in multiple languages.

Advice

Stay at home as much as possible. All Canadians should be practising physical (social) distancing. Even if you don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, you could become infected by others.

stay at home unless you have to go to work talk to your employer about working at home if possible

avoid all non-essential trips in your community

do not gather in groups

limit contact with people at higher risk (e.g. older adults and those in poor health)

go outside to exercise but stay close to home

if you leave your home, always keep a distance of at least 2 arms lengths (approximately 2 metres) from others household contacts (people you live with) do not need to distance from each other unless they are sick or have travelled in the last 14 days



You can go for a walk if you:

have not been diagnosed with COVID-19

do not have symptoms of COVID-19

have not travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days

If you go out for a walk, do not congregate and always practise physical (social) distancing by keeping at least two metres apart from others at all times.

Travellers returning to Canada

The Government of Canada has put in place an emergency order under the Quarantine Act. It applies to all travellers arriving in Canada. Its purpose is to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. Failure to comply with this order is an offence under the Quarantine Act.

Travellers with symptoms: mandatory isolation

If you are Canadian or a permanent resident, and you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you may still enter Canada by land, rail or sea. You may not enter Canada by air, to protect the health of all travellers.

If you need it, we will provide you with immediate medical attention when you arrive in Canada.

If you have symptoms, you must isolate for 14 days. This is mandatory.

You must isolate in a place where you will not have contact with vulnerable people, such as: people 65 years or older, or people with underlying medical conditions

You will need to confirm you have a suitable place to isolate where you will have access to basic necessities, such as food and medication

You must use private transportation (such as your own vehicle) to get to your place of isolation

You must wear a non-medical mask or face covering while traveling to your place of isolation

If you do not have private transportation or an adequate place to isolate, the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada will designate a facility where you must isolate for 14 days.

In addition to the above, mandatory isolation means you must:

go directly to your place of isolation without stopping anywhere

stay inside and do not leave for 14 days unless it is to seek medical attention do not go to school, work or any other public areas

and do not leave for 14 days unless it is to seek medical attention stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom from others, if possible

do not allow visitors

limit contact with others in the place of isolation, including children

contact your health care provider or public health authority immediately if your symptoms get worse, and follow their instructions

Travellers without symptoms: mandatory quarantine

If you have recently returned to Canada and you have no symptoms, you must quarantine (self-isolate) for 14 days. This is mandatory. You are at risk of developing symptoms and infecting others.

You must quarantine (self-isolate) in a place where you will have no contact with vulnerable people, such as: people 65 years or older, or people with underlying medical conditions

You will need to confirm you have a suitable place to isolate where you will have access to basic necessities, such as food and medication.

You must wear a non-medical mask or face covering while traveling to the place you will quarantine (self-isolate).

If you do not have an adequate place to quarantine (self-isolate), the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada will designate a facility where you must remain for 14 days.

In addition to the above, mandatory quarantine (self-isolate) means you must:

go directly to your place of quarantine, without stopping anywhere, and stay there for 14 days do not go to school, work or other public areas and community settings

monitor your health for symptoms of COVID-19

arrange to have someone pick up essentials like groceries or medication for you

do not have visitors

stay in a private place like your yard or balcony if you go outside for fresh air

keep a distance of at least 2 arms lengths (approximately 2 metres) from others

If you develop symptoms within 14 days:

isolate yourself from others

immediately call a health care professional or public health authority and: describe your symptoms and travel history follow their instructions carefully

extend your quarantine to 14 days following the appearance of symptoms

Check if you have been exposed

Have you been on a recent flight, cruise, train, or at a public gathering? Check the listed exposure locations to see if you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Compliance and enforcement of the Quarantine Act

The Government of Canada is working with federal and provincial partners to promote and verify compliance of the emergency order with active communication and spot checks.

If you are permitted to enter Canada, you will be:

asked if you have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing

required to acknowledge that you must: isolate for 14 days if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or quarantine (self-isolate) for 14 days if you do not have symptoms

asked if you have a suitable place to isolate or quarantine (self-isolate) a suitable place is one where you will have basic necessities, such as food and medication, and where you will not have contact with vulnerable people

given instructions about your obligations under the emergency order

Violating any instructions provided to you when you entered Canada is an offence under the Quarantine Act and could lead to up to:

6 months in prison and/or

$750,000 in fines

Further, a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while wilfully or recklessly contravening this act or the regulations could be liable for:

a fine of up to $1,000,000 or

imprisonment of up to 3 years or

both

The Contraventions Act has been changed to give police (including RCMP, provincial and local police) more power to enforce the Quarantine Act. They can now issue tickets to people who do not comply with the act. Fines range from $275 to $1,000.

Exemptions to travel restrictions

The continued global movement of goods and people and the ongoing delivery of essential services will be important for Canada’s response to COVID-19.

Several categories of people are exempted from this order because they provide critical services, if they have no symptoms. These include people who:

are making necessary medical deliveries required for patient care, such as: cells organs tissues blood and blood products other similar lifesaving human body parts

work in the trade and transportation sector who are important for the movement of goods and people, including: truck drivers crew on any plane, train or marine vessel

cross the border regularly to go to work, including in the health care sector or critical infrastructure workers

have to cross the border to provide or receive essential services, including emergency responders and personnel providing essential services to Canadians related to the COVID-19 outbreak

Workers in these sectors should:

practise physical (social) distancing (maintain a distance of 2 metres from others)

closely self-monitor

Should they exhibit any symptoms, they must isolate and contact their local public health authority.

Employers in these sectors should:

conduct active daily monitoring of their staff for COVID-19 symptoms (checking for cough, fever or shortness of breath)

use the risk-informed decision-making guidelines for workplaces/businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

Non-medical masks or face coverings while travelling

Effective April 20, 2020 and until further notice, new measures require all air passengers to have a non-medical mask or face covering to cover their mouth and nose during travel.

When travelling by air, travellers will be asked to cover their mouth and nose in the following situations:

at Canadian airport screening checkpoints, where the screeners cannot always keep two metres of separation between themselves and the traveller

when they cannot physically distance from others, or as directed by the airline employees

when directed to do so by a public health order or public health official

Aviation passengers on all flights departing or arriving at Canadian airports will also be required to demonstrate they have the necessary non-medical mask or face covering during the boarding process otherwise they will not be allowed to continue on their journey.

When travelling by marine modes of transportation, travellers are encouraged to wear non-medical masks or face coverings whenever possible. In addition, operators of ferries and essential passenger vessels will, when feasible:

provide public messaging to travellers about the need to have a non-medical mask or face covering to cover their mouth and nose during their journey when they cannot maintain physical distance from others, and that passengers could be subject to denial of boarding should they fail to comply.

Passengers travelling by land (rail or motor carrier/bus modes) of transportation are also strongly encouraged to wear non-medical masks or face coverings as much as possible. Passengers may be asked by the transportation operator to cover their noses and mouths when physical distancing is not possible.

Travellers within Canada

As of March 30, 2020, all passengers flying in Canada will be subject to a health check prior to boarding.

You will not be permitted to board if you:

show any symptoms of COVID-19 or

have been refused boarding in the past 14 days due to a medical reason related to COVID-19 or

are subject to a provincial or local public health order

This also applies to travellers arriving from outside Canada.

If you are arriving from outside Canada and are deemed safe to fly, you may board a connecting flight to your destination. However, upon arrival at your final destination, you must go directly to the place where you will isolate, and remain there for 14 days. This is because you are still at risk of developing symptoms and infecting others.

You may be subject to additional provincial or territorial public health measures at your final destination.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you will not be allowed to board any flight until:

14 days have passed or

you present a medical certificate confirming that your symptoms are not related to COVID-19

If you have signs or symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you will not be allowed to use public transportation to travel to the place where you will isolate.

Travellers departing Canada

Avoid all non-essential travel

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Canada advises that you avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada until further notice.

Many countries have put in place travel or border restrictions, such as movement restrictions and quarantines.

Many airlines are suspending flights. Many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving. Exit bans are becoming more frequent.

New restrictions may be imposed with little warning. Your travel plans may be severely disrupted and you may be forced to remain outside of Canada longer than expected. Canadian travellers should return to Canada as soon as possible.

Making the choice to stay at home and not travel outside of Canada is the best way to protect yourself, your family and the most vulnerable groups in our communities from COVID-19. Contact your airline or tour operator to determine options for cancelling or postponing your trip.

If you are still considering travel outside of Canada, you should do the following:

check the pandemic COVID-19 travel health notice before travelling and know the health risks for your destination

understand the risks of your safety and security abroad

ensure that you have sufficient finances and necessities, including medication, in case your travels are disrupted

It is important to remember that if you travel abroad, you could be subject to the measures of other countries. Your 1-week trip may become much longer. You may also have reduced access to quality health care.

If you must travel during the pandemic

Take precautions against respiratory illnesses, and seek medical attention if you become sick.

During your trip:

avoid large crowds or crowded areas

avoid contact with sick people, especially if they have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing

be aware of the local situation and follow local public health advice

wash your hands often with soap under warm running water for at least 20 seconds use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available and always keep some with you when you travel

practise proper cough and sneeze etiquette

Monitor your health

If you become sick, avoid contact with others except to see a health care professional.

If you feel sick during your flight to Canada or upon arrival, inform the flight attendant or a Canadian border services officer.

If you do not have symptoms but believe you were exposed to someone who was sick with COVID-19, report this information to a Canada border services agent on arrival in Canada. This is required under the Quarantine Act. The Canada border services agent will provide instructions for you to follow.

You will see messaging on arrivals screens at international airports to help guide you if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Arriving travellers will also be provided with information on what symptoms to identify and how to contact local health authorities.

Avoid all travel on cruise ships

The Government of Canada is advising that you avoid all travel on cruise ships due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, until further notice.

Although it is not advised, Canadians who choose to voyage on a cruise ship should also be aware that they:

may not be offered the opportunity to return to Canada on a government-organized repatriation flight or

could be responsible for the costs of repatriation travel

Safety and support for Canadians abroad

While the Government of Canada advises that you avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada, there may be times when travel is essential.

You should expect increased health screening measures at points of entry for international destinations, including airports and land borders. Local authorities may impose control measures suddenly, including movement restrictions such as quarantines.

Some governments have implemented special entry and exit restrictions for their territory. Before travelling, verify with the foreign diplomatic mission of your destination to see if its authorities have implemented any specific restrictions related to this situation. These include entry requirements, border closures and flight suspensions.

To ensure you are aware of the latest developments on this evolving situation, we recommend:

monitoring the news

reading all travel advice and advisories for your destination

If you are in an affected destination, we recommend:

following the instructions of local authorities

signing up to our Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive important updates to stay connected with the Government of Canada in case of an emergency abroad or an emergency at home

If you are trying to return home and need financial assistance, the Government of Canada has created the COVID-19 Emergency Loan Program for Canadians Abroad.

The program provides the option of an emergency loan to Canadians in need of immediate financial assistance to return home or to temporarily cover their life-sustaining needs while working toward their return.

Global Affairs Canada is providing 24/7 consular support to Canadians abroad affected by COVID-19 through:

the Emergency Watch and Response Centre

consular staff at its network of missions

Canada-U.S. border restrictions

As of March 21, 2020, there is a 30-day restriction on all non-essential travel at the Canada-U.S. border. Examples of non-essential travel include:

tourism

recreation

entertainment

If you are healthy and must cross the border for work or other essential purposes, you may continue to do so. Some examples of essential travel purposes are:

work and study

critical infrastructure support

economic services and supply chains

shopping for essential goods, such as: medication items necessary for the health and safety of an individual or family

health, immediate medical care, safety and security

These travellers will only be allowed into the country if they have not been outside Canada or the U.S. in the 14 days before requesting entry into Canada.

Foreign nationals

If you are a foreign national arriving from the U.S. with symptoms of COVID-19, you will not be allowed to enter Canada.

Foreign nationals arriving from the U.S. without symptoms of COVID-19, will be allowed to enter Canada only for essential travel.

Foreign nationals, excluding those arriving from the U.S., will not be allowed into Canada. However, there are exemptions to these restrictions for foreign nationals arriving from other countries.

Exemptions include, but are not limited to:

immediate family members of a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident, which refers to a: spouse or common-law partner dependent child of the person or of the person’s spouse or common-law partner dependent child of a dependent child parent or step-parent of the person or of the person’s spouse or common-law partner guardian or tutor

a French citizen who resides in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and has been only in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, the U.S. or Canada during the period of 14 days before the day on which they arrived in Canada

a person who arrives by ship if it departed before 12:01 am EDT on March 21, 2020, and had a scheduled destination of Canada upon its departure

the holder of a valid work permit or a study permit

a person who has received written notice of approval for a work permit, but who has not yet been issued the permit

a person who has received written notice of approval for a study permit before 12 pm EDT on March 18, 2020, but who has not yet been issued the permit

a person permitted to work in Canada as a student in a health field

a person who seeks to enter Canada for the purpose of delivering, maintaining or repairing medically necessary equipment or devices

a person whose application for permanent residence was approved and who received written notice of the approval before 12 pm EDT on March 18, 2020, but who has not yet become a permanent resident

Additional exemptions include those providing critical services.

Non-residents

If you are not Canadian or a permanent resident and you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you will not be allowed to enter Canada.

If you show signs of an infectious disease, officials will contact a quarantine officer.

The quarantine officer will perform a more detailed assessment. If necessary, the quarantine officer may:

order you to be transported to hospital to undergo a medical examination

inform the local public health authority

Advice from provincial and territorial governments, and where to get information

Specific information regarding self-isolation and reporting varies by province, so here are the breakdowns, using the wording from their own websites. Please note that new information is causing their risk assessments to be re-evaluated.

British Columbia

Official site for the BC Centre for Disease Control is here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

COVID-19 self-assessment app can be accessed here.

A digital assistant to answer questions can be accessed on the BC Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 page

Getting help:

The province has created 1 888 COVID-19 to connect British Columbians needing non-medical information about COVID-19. This includes the latest information on travel recommendations and social distancing, as well as access to support and resources from the provincial and federal governments. 1 888 COVID-19 is available seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. in 110 languages.

The 811 number is also in place for medical-related COVID-19 questions.

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures is here.

On March 18, the province declared a state of emergency to support the COVID-19 response.

Temporary relief is on the way for British Columbians whose ability to work has been affected by COVID-19, with applications for the $1,000 B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers (BCEBW) opening on May 1, 2020.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has given police and other enforcement officers the ability to issue $2,000 violation tickets for price gouging and the reselling of medical supplies and other essential goods during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta

Official site here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

Getting help: If you recently returned from travel outside Canada or have symptoms—cough, fever, fatigue or difficulty breathing:

stay home – do not go to an ER or clinic

take the COVID-19 self-assessment test

call Health Link 811 for testing and instructions

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 17, Alberta declared a public health emergency.

Ab –

NEW: On April 30, Alberta unveiled its staged reopening of the province. On May 4, some scheduled, non-urgent surgeries will resume while dental and other medical offices will open. More information is here.

Alberta Parks is suspending and refunding camping reservations up to and including May 19.

A list of businesses deemed essential services can be found here.

Saskatchewan

Official site here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

Getting help:

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has a dedicated, toll-free phone line for people who have general questions about the COVID-19 pandemic that are not health-specific: 1-855-559-5502 (for Regina residents: 306-787-8539) The line will be staffed 16 hours a day, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., by operators who will be able to answer questions or point people to information ranging from government services to travel restrictions.

COVID-19 public inquiry email at COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca. Members of the public with email inquiries can expect a response within 24 hours from the dedicated response team

If you fit the criteria of potential exposure, are exhibiting mild symptoms and suspect you may have COVID-19, you can obtain a referral to a community testing centre by phoning:

HealthLine 811 (204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257) Your local Public Health Communicable Disease Control office. Your family physician.

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 18, the Government of Saskatchewan declared a provincial State of Emergency, giving the government broad powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan is here including the timing and order of each phase.

New: Workers helping Saskatchewan’s vulnerable citizens through the COVID-19 pandemic will have their salaries topped up by a cost-shared $400 per month temporary wage supplement.

The province is encouraging residents to sign up for the SaskAlert App to get what it calls, “urgent, critical information about how individuals and families can protect themselves.”

A list of all the tools available for the public to ask questions, access information and obtain support during the COVID-19 pandemic is here.

Manitoba

Official site here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

Getting help: Contact Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 (toll-free) if you’re experiencing symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 20, the government declared a state of emergency.

NEW: The reopening of the province will be a multi-phased process. As of May 4, a variety of non-essential health-care and retail businesses will have the option to reopen under strict guidelines.

Effective immediately, the province is expanding testing criteria to any Manitoban with symptoms of COVID-19, even mild symptoms including a cough, runny nose, sore throat and/or fever.

The Manitoba government has launched the Summer Student Recovery Plan, a new wage subsidy program to support high school and post-secondary students employed in the private and non-profit sectors. Under the new program, up to $120 million is available for employers to access a $7 per hour wage subsidy, up to a maximum of $5,000 per student. The program is open to Manitoba students aged 15 to 29, with an employment period from May 1 to Sept. 4.

Ontario

Official site for Ministry of Health here and Public Health Ontario is here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool is here.

Getting help:

Contact your primary care provider or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 if you’re experiencing symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 17, the government of Ontario has declared an emergency.

Provincial parks and conservation reserves will continue to remain fully closed to all recreational activities to May 31.

The Ontario government is enabling auto insurance companies to provide temporary insurance premium rebates to drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec

Official site here.

Getting help:

If you are worried about COVID‑19 or display symptoms such as a cough or fever, you can call toll free 418-644-4545 in the Quebec City region, 514-644-4545 in the Montreal area and 1-877-644-4545 elsewhere in Quebec.

If you have these symptoms:

do not go to a medical clinic without having received an appointment beforehand;

if your condition allows, call 1 877 644-4545. If you have been back from a trip for less than 14 days, specify this;

go to the emergency room only if you have breathing difficulties (difficulty breathing at rest or inability to breathe while lying down).

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here, including a self-care guide.

On March 13, Quebec declared a health emergency.

NEW: The province outlined its plan for opening schools; it is here with more information here as well as here, as well as details regarding daycares

NEW: As of May 4, access to various restricted areas will be relaxed. More information is here.

The government is requesting the cancellation of indoor and outdoor festivals and cultural events planned in Québec until August 31, 2020.

New Brunswick

Official site: here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

Getting help: Anyone with coronavirus symptoms can:

use the Government of New Brunswick’s online self-assessment tool at www.gnb.ca/coronavirus;

make a virtual appointment with their primary care provider; or;

call Tele-Care at 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse.

(If they require an in-person assessment, a referral will be provided to the Community Assessment Centre in their area. Note: those centres are not walk-in clinics.)

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 19, the government declared a state of emergency.

NEW: Testing protocols in New Brunswick for COVID-19 are being expanded to capture a wider range of symptoms for the disease. The new symptoms are:

a new onset of fatigue;

a new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes.

These symptoms are in addition to:

fever above 38°C;

a new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose; and

headache.

The first phase of New Brunswick’s recovery plan and the loosening of some public health restrictions were announced on April 24.

As a first step, the following will be allowed:

Two-household bubbles: Households may now choose to spend time with one other household, if both households agree. The selection made is not interchangeable.

Golf courses and driving ranges: If all physical distancing and safety measures are in place, golf courses and driving ranges can now open.

Recreational fishing and hunting: The delay on springs seasons has been lifted.

Outdoor spaces: With physical distancing, people can now enjoy the outdoors including parks and beaches.

Carpooling: Co-workers or neighbours can carpool if physical distancing measures are maintained by transporting the passenger in the backseat.

Post-secondary education: Students requiring access to campus to fulfill their course requirements will be able to do so.

Outdoor religious services: As an alternative to online worship, religious organizations can hold outdoor services if parishioners stay in their vehicles that are two metres apart.

Large gatherings such as festivals and concerts are prohibited through Dec. 31, 2020, subject to change.

As of March 25, restrictions will be implemented for all travellers arriving in New Brunswick from outside the province. Interprovincial travellers, like international travellers, will need to self-isolate for 14 days. All unnecessary travel into New Brunswick is prohibited, and peace officers are authorized to turn away visitors when they attempt to enter.

Nova Scotia

Official site: here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

Getting help:

Getting help: To find out if you need to call 811, use the COVID-19 online self-assessment. (Nova Scotia Health Authority has established COVID-19 assessment centres. If you need in-person assessment, 811 will refer you to a centre. Don’t go to a COVID-19 assessment centre unless 811 referred you.)

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 22, Nova Scotia declared a provincial state of emergency

Anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. If you have travelled outside of Nova Scotia, or been in close contact with someone who has travelled, and are experiencing fever or new cough, you should complete the online questionnaire before calling 811.

Prince Edward Island

Official site here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

Getting help:

811 – If you have COVID-19 symptoms, including a cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

1-833-533-9333 – health questions, services for Islanders, business programs

1-800-958-6400 – concerns that someone you know is not following the self-isolation directive.

View Government of PEI contact information for COVID-19.

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

The province has declared a state of public health emergency on March 16, and, on April 16, a state of emergency.

NEW: The government outlined plans for the remainder of the school year here

NEW: the province’s Renew PEI Together plan begins with Phase 1 on May 1. Details are here.

The government has outlined some financial supports available to the farming and fishing industries through the AgriStability Program package.

Starting April 1, everyone coming across the bridge are being stopped to determine if their travel to Prince Edward Island is considered essential based on guidelines set out by the Chief Public Health Officer earlier in the week. Non-Islanders travelling unnecessarily to the province for personal reasons will be asked to turn around.

Islanders returning to Prince Edward Island from domestic or international travel must self-isolate for 14 days. Exceptions are being made for essential workers, including truck drivers, airline crews, essential public and private sector worker in critical sectors, as well as on compassionate grounds.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Official site here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

Mental health and wellness services are available here.

Getting help:

For anyone having issues or concerns regarding self-isolation, please call the Canadian Red Cross COVID-19 help line at 1-800-863-6582, available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Contact 811 if you develop a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing.

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 18, the Minister of Health and Community Services declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.

NEW: On April 30, the Chief Medical Officer of Health today announced Newfoundland and Labrador’s plan for living with COVID-19. The plan, ‘A Foundation for Living with COVID-19’, includes five alert levels. Depending on which level the province is in, as determined by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, public health restrictions will be gradually relaxed. The province is currently in Alert Level 5.

Anyone arriving to the province from outside of Newfoundland and Labrador on or after March 20, 2020 is required to self-isolate for 14 days after their arrival.

Yukon

Official site here.

COVID-19 self-assessment tool here.

Getting help: phone 811 or your health provider (Do not go to an emergency department, family doctor, walk-in clinic or your local health centre without calling 811 first).

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 18, the government declared a public health emergency.

NEW: From Monday, April 27, the criteria for who is tested for COVID-19 in Yukon will be expanded. People will be tested if they have any one of the following symptoms and if they have travelled outside the territory in the last 14 days or have had close contact with anyone who has travelled outside the territory.

The symptoms for recent travellers include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, a sore throat or hoarse voice, headache, runny nose or nasal congestion, unexplained vomiting or diarrhea, fatigue or muscle aches, or loss of smell or taste. People with no travel history but who are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing can also be tested. Testing will also be broadened for long-term care facility residents and the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter clients.

The Government of Yukon has extended the deadline for property tax payments from July 2 to September 2, 2020 for citizens and businesses.

Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA) Enforcement Officers have been placed at Yukon borders and at the Whitehorse airport as a measure to ensure that all travellers have the information they need to keep themselves and Yukoners safe from the spread of COVID-19.

These Government of Yukon enforcement officers will be collecting contact information from all travellers coming through Yukon or returning home, details of their 14-day self-isolation plans, and declarations of any symptoms of COVID-19. This information will allow CEMA Enforcement Officers to follow up and ensure that travellers are following self-isolation rules.

Specific information on the various public health orders, now enforceable under the Civil Emergency Measures Act, including requirements on travellers entering Yukon, as well as guidelines for critical, essential and non-essential service workers, is here

Non-essential travel outside of territory and into rural Yukon. We advise that:

people do not travel to or from Yukon;

Yukoners outside of the territory return home, now; and

people do not travel to Yukon’s rural communities.

Advice for all travellers

Self-isolation

Self-isolation

Anyone arriving by air or road has to self-isolate for 14 days, including travel from:

within Canada;

the US (Alaska); and

overseas

Northwest Territories

Official site here.

Getting help: For questions on self-isolation and travel restrictions, contact protectnwt@govt.nt.ca or call 1-833-378-8297. Tell your health care provider if you have symptoms.

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 18, the government declared a territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the Northwest Territories Public Health Act.

The Transitional Rent Supplement Program (TRSP) has undergone changes to make the program more responsive and accessible to NWT residents.

NEW: The GNWT has expanded its testing strategy to include anyone experiencing a recent onset of these symptoms.

Research has shown that individuals with COVID-19 might experience symptoms other than fever, new or worsening cough, or shortness of breath. These include a recent onset of:

A general feeling of unease, or being ‘under the weather’

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Loss of smell

The government bans all indoor gatherings. A gathering is defined as a group of people of any size who do not live in the same household who are not able to maintain social (physical) distance indoors. Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed only outdoors as long as social (physical) distance of at least two metres (six feet) can be maintained. This distance must be maintained throughout the duration of these activities.

The NWT Chief Public Health Officer has prohibited all travel into the NWT by non-residents. Import/export workers are, however, exempted from the travel ban.

If you develop fever, cough, or other flu-like symptoms during this time period, contact the following:

Yellowknife: 867-767-9120

Inuvik: 867-490-2225

Fort Smith: 867-872-6219 or 867-872-6221

Hay River: 867-874-7201 (8:30 to 16:30). After hours, please contact the Emergency Department at 867-874-8050.

For all other communities, see https://www.hss.gov.nt.ca/health-centres.

They will talk with you about your symptoms, and advise you what to do next. Do not go in without calling.

Nunavut

Official site here.

Getting help: call your local health centre.

Advice:

A detailed list of advice and measures being introduced, as well as advice to travellers and other resources is here.

On March 18, the government declared a public health emergency.

Strict travel restrictions to Nunavut is in place. Only residents and critical workers can travel into the territory. Everyone except critical workers with written permission from the Chief Public Health Officer must be in a mandatory 14-day isolation period in the south before they can board a plane to come to Nunavut. This includes residents and students.

Ongoing health services:

Access to health care services will remain available in all communities seven days a week.

All non-urgent requests will be triaged daily.

Immediate access to urgent and emergent health care services are and will continue to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In Iqaluit, public health, the emergency room and inpatient unit will remain open.

All public gatherings are now banned, and all playgrounds and municipal parks are now closed.

If you become ill:

If you develop symptoms and have travelled to a region with known cases of COVID-19 occurring in the community or have been in contact with someone who has:

stay at home and avoid contact with others

follow up with your health care professional

If you develop fever, cough or difficulty breathing in the next 14 days, call your health care provider or local public health authority and advise them of possible contact with COVID-19.

If you are ill and must visit a health care professional, call ahead or tell them when you arrive that you have a respiratory illness and if you have travelled.