Coronavirus in Canada: These charts show how our fight to 'flatten the curve' is going

The end of April brings grim statistics: Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases topped 54,000, with 3,300 deaths, but there is some good news: the national rate of new cases has slowed to three per cent, down from 17 per cent at the beginning of the month

Note: Data in the charts last updated on May 1 at 4 p.m. EDT.

April is “a sad season of life without growth…It has no day,” wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald in This Side of Paradise. For Canada in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 30 days filled with anxiety and grief.

April 1 was the day when Canada’s cumulative tally of cases topped the 10,000 mark. New cases were being announced at the rate of about 1,600 a day, giving the nation a rate of increase of around 17 per cent.

Already, regional disparities were becoming apparent. As COVID-19 spread with deadly speed through the long-term care (LTC) facilities of Ontario and Quebec, those provinces were posting daily rate increases above the national rate. In contrast, British Columbia had slowed its rate of increase to less than half the national rate after bringing in reforms in the wake of its own LTC crisis.

At the start of the month, Canada had performed around 250,000 tests for the virus, averaging between 10,000 and 30,000 a day. Ontario was dealing with severe testing backlogs, averaging only about 5,000 tests daily. Alberta was completing roughly the same number each day, but given its smaller population, it actually had the highest testing rate in the country.

By April 30, some 54,250 people had been infected in Canada, with 3,300 dying of the virus. Of those deaths, 89 per cent were aged 70 and older, even though this group accounts for just 12 per cent of the population. That age disparity could be traced, to a great degree, to the outbreaks at LTC and other group residences. In Ontario alone, 1,000 residents of these homes died in April, according to an open-source tally by scientist Iacovos Michael. The situation in Quebec was even worse; in Montreal alone, 125 residences had outbreaks by the end of April and the conditions were so dire that the government asked the military for help. Ontario soon followed in asking for troops to work in five hard-hit facilities.

Yet there was some good news as temperatures rose and flowers bloomed. The number of new cases stabilized at around 1,400 to 1,600 a day, roughly the same number as at the start of the month. And by April 30, the national rate of increase had slowed to three per cent, on a seven-day rolling average, with only Alberta above that rate. Some provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, had reduced their number of new cases to one or two every week or two.

That set up May as the month of staged reopenings of provincial economies and societies. And a whole new dynamic of the COVID-19 crisis.

Why use percentage charts: By looking at the percentage change in cases, it’s easier to see trends that are not apparent in raw numbers. Daily increases can fluctuate wildly—such as when Quebec combined its confirmed and probable cases into one number on March 24, which resulted in a one-day spike of nearly 800 cases. So, to help see shifts without the graphic “noise” generated by these daily fluctuations, we’ve used a method called a rolling (or moving) average, which compares percentage changes between seven-day averages, to smooth the lines for each jurisdiction and allow trends to be more readily apparent.

Why use logarithmic charts: COVID-19 is increasing at an exponential pace, which can overwhelm normal linear charts. In contrast, overall trends are apparent when compared using a logarithmic chart. To explain his popular COVID-19 logarithmic charts on the Financial Times website, data expert John Burn-Murdoch has this handy explanation: the space between 100 and 1,000 is the same as the space between 1,000 and 10,000, because exponential increases means it takes the same amount of time to go between those two milestones. That allows readers to easily see if jurisdictions are following the same path or doing better or worse.