Coronavirus: What Canadians need to know

What we know right now

The new coronavirus—also known as 2019-nCoV—which is believed to have jumped from animals to humans in Wuhan, China, is now spreading among humans. It has officially infected almost 300 people, most of whom are hospitalized in and around Wuhan.

The virus is determined to have killed six people so far.

Cases have been identified in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and as of Tuesday, the first case was reported in the U.S. Individuals suspected of having the virus are under quarantine in Australia and the Philippines, where authorities await test results.

There are no cases reported or suspected yet in Canada, but that could change rapidly, as the virus incubates for approximately 10 days before symptoms appear.

What is 2019-nCoV?

2019-nCoV, a coronavirus strain, was first detected in humans in Wuhan, China, in mid-December among a cluster of individuals who showed up at the hospital with coughs, difficulty breathing and fevers. Initially, the cases could all be traced back to a seafood and meat market in Wuhan, where live animals were being sold. This led authorities to conclude the virus had jumped from animals to humans, though it’s not clear which animal species is responsible for the outbreak.

Coronaviruses are common in animals and occasionally spread to humans. Most of us have had a coronavirus without realizing it, as they’re usually no more pesky than a common cold. But some coronavirus strains can be deadly, and young children and the elderly are most at risk of death. The SARS coronavirus killed 8,098 worldwide in 2003, and the MERS coronavirus has taken more than 858 lives in sporadic outbreaks since 2012.

Why has it caused a global health scare?

In the early days of the virus, 2019-nCoV seemed to only be affecting those who had touched or consumed animals sold at the market, meaning it would be easy to contain.

As of yesterday, however, China confirmed that people have been infected who have not visited the Wuhan market nor consumed food purchased from there. What this means is the virus is now known to be spreading from human to human.

What isn’t known is how easily it can spread. But public health authorities are concerned by how quickly the number of confirmed cases is rising. Just five days ago, there were 40 known cases in China. As of the afternoon of January 21, there were around 275 cases and counting. Given that there’s a long incubation period, there could be many more currently infected who haven’t shown symptoms yet. Some epidemiologists estimate the actual number of cases could be closer to 2,000.

Could it become another SARS?



In terms of fatalities, SARS killed about 10 per cent of those it infected, and 44 of the fatalities were Canadian. Given that only around two per cent of those confirmed to have been infected have died so far, officials think 2019-nCoV isn’t as deadly as SARS. But that could change. Most of those suffering from 2019-nCoV are still in the hospital and aren’t yet in the clear.

The good news is that SARS didn’t spread rapidly in communities, like the flu does. Instead, the spread was largely confined to hospitals and it was containable, once authorities knew what they were dealing with and put screening, testing and quarantine procedures in place. With SARS, the virus wasn’t identified until almost halfway through the outbreak, so this time around, authorities are able to prepare much earlier. Plus, the pandemic control protocols that were being developed on the fly in 2003 are very much in place this time around.

What are health authorities doing about it?



Officials have already developed a diagnostic test for the new virus. Authorities in major Canadian airports are currently asking travellers about their recent travel, and those who have travelled to central China are being asked about symptoms. Efforts may escalate in the coming days. At several major U.S. airports, for instance, authorities are actually screening travellers from Wuhan by checking their temperatures.

Hospitals are also on heightened alert. Frontline staff have been instructed to ask patients with symptoms of the respiratory virus about their previous travel, and to quarantine any suspected cases.

Has it been found in Canada?

2019-nCoV has not yet been found in Canada. But given the rate at which the virus has spread, authorities expect we will have cases here.



What can you do to avoid it?

There is currently no vaccine available to protect you against human coronavirus infection, and antibiotics don’t work against viruses.

So far, Canadian officials say that 2019-nCoV poses a “low risk.” But it’s a good idea to take extra precautions when in close quarters with others in an airport, hospital or subway train. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends that you frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.