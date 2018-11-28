Canada’s top-rated charities 2019

Calgary Food Bank A+ A+ A+ A Housing and homelessness The Calgary Food Bank gathers and distributes quality emergency food to those in need. High funding need 3.5% 1.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Calgary Homeless Foundation A+ A+ A+ A+ Housing and homelessness Mission: To provide leadership in Calgary’s homeless-serving system-of-care, to ensure it meets the needs of those who are homeless. High funding need 6.4% 5.0% N/A Acceptable pay range

ERDO A+ A+ A+ A International Aid Emergency Relief and Development Overseas (ERDO) is a Christian organization passionately responding to the practical needs of people living with poverty or crisis around the world by listening, caring and partnering. High funding need 5.2% 9.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

Nature Conservancy Canada A+ A+ A+ A Environment The Nature conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the nation's leading not-for-profit, private land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the species they sustain. Since 1962 NCC and its partners have helped to protect more than 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres), coast to coast. High funding need 9.8% 9.6% N/A Acceptable pay range

Rick Hansen Institute A+ A+ A+ A Health Mission: To lead collaboration across the global spinal cord injury (SCI) community by providing resources, infrastructure and knowledge; and to identify, develop, validate and accelerate the translation of evidence and best practices to reduce the incidence and severity of paralysis after SCI, improve health care outcomes, reduce long-term costs, and improve the quality of life for those living with SCI. High funding need 3.5% 14.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

The Mississauga Food Bank A+ A+ A+ A Housing and homelessness The Mississauga Food Bank is a food bank that helps to feed the poor. High funding need 4.0% 10.0% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of Calgary and Area A+ A+ A+ A Fundraising Organization United Way of Calgary and Area's mission is to improve lives and builds extraordinary communities by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action High funding need 5.6% 5.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of the Alberta Capital Region A+ A+ A+ A Fundraising Organization United Way of the Alberta Capital Region invests resources in programs and community building activities with an emphasis on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in our society through our targeted investment decisions. High funding need 7.1% 11.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Wesley Urban Ministries A+ A+ A+ A Housing and homelessness Wesley Urban Ministries fights for those battling the effects of poverty, in every stage and from every walk of life. Serving Hamilton, Halton and Brantford. High funding need 3.0% 12.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

B.C. SPCA A A A+ A Other The BC SPCA rescues animals from abuse and works to protect and enhance the quality of life for all animals in B.C. High funding need 8.6% 15.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Bruce Trail Conservancy A A+ A A Environment The Bruce Trial Conservancy is committed to preserving a Conservation Corridor along the Niagara Escarpment that contains the Bruce Trail. High funding need 13.4% 13.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Calgary Drop-in A A+ A+ A- Housing and homelessness The Calgary Drop-In provides sleeping accommodations for people in both emergency and trasitional situations, in addition to other programs for low income Calgarians. High funding need 3.9% 7.8% N/A Acceptable pay range

CanadaHelps A A+ A+ A- Other CanadaHelps is a nonprofit serving Canadian charities and donors. We are dedicated to increasing charitable giving across Canada by making it easier to donate and fundraise online. High funding need N/A N/A 3.8% Acceptable pay range

Canadian Feed The Children A A+ A+ A- International Aid Canadian Feed The Children is an international development and relief agency formed in 1986. High funding need 5.1% 14.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

Discovery House A A+ A+ A- Social Services Discovery House is a non-profit organization providing a continuum of care to women and their children fleeing domestic violence. High funding need 5.4% 6.9% N/A Acceptable pay range

FoodShare A A+ A+ A- Housing and homelessness FoodShare is a non-profit organization that works with communities and schools to deliver healthy food and food education. We believe everyone deserves access to affordable high-quality fresh food. Since 1985, FoodShare has created innovative programs like the Good Food Box, impacted what kids eat in school, and improved the way people eat and grow food across Toronto every day. High funding need 3.7% 9.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

Fresh Start Recovery Centre A A+ A+ A- Housing and homelessness Fresh Start treatment follows the disease concept: We see addiction as an illness that is progressive, and often fatal if untreated. The good news is that with treatment and a program of recovery, addicts can and do live healthy, happy and productive lives. Our goal is to send fathers back to their kids, sons back to their families, and to restore them back into community as productive and content men. High funding need 3.2% 8.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

Habitat for Humanity Edmonton A B A+ A+ Housing and homelessness Habitat for Humanity Edmonton constructs affordable housing for working, low-income families. High funding need 8.6% 24.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

Hamilton Food Share A A A+ A Housing and homelessness Hamilton Food Share procures food from the community and from the food industry. Food is distributed to local food banks, hot meal programs and child nutrition programs. High funding need 2.0% 18.8% N/A Acceptable pay range

Indspire A A A+ A Social Services Indspire is an Indigenous-led registered charity that invests in the education of Indigenous people for the long term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. High funding need 12.3% 18.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

International Justice Mission Canada A A+ A+ A- International Aid We rally Canadians to the fight to end slavery and violence in our lifetime. High funding need 7.7% 12.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

Lookout Emergency Aid Society A A A+ A Housing and homelessness Lookout is a multi service agency, providing of a broad array of social services to low income and homeless persons in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia. High funding need 7.9% 15.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

Mennonite Central Committee Canada A A+ A+ A- International Aid Mennonite Central Committee (MCC), a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches, shares God's love and compassion for all in the name of Christ by responding to basic human needs and working for peace and justice. High funding need 5.4% 2.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Operation Eyesight Universal A A A+ A International Aid We work with local medical teams and organizations to prevent and treat blindness through the construction and operation of hospitals and quality hospital based community eye health programs in India, Kenya, Zambia and Ghana. High funding need 3.8% 16.9% N/A Acceptable pay range

Opportunity International Canada A A+ A+ A- International Aid Opportunity International provides access to savings, small business loans, insurance and training to 9.6 million people working their way out of poverty in the developing world. Clients in 22 countries use these financial services to expand businesses, provide for their families, create jobs for their neighbors and build a safety net for the future. High funding need 4.1% 10.0% N/A Acceptable pay range

St. Stephen's Community House A A+ A+ A- Social Services St. Stephen's is a multi-service social agency that has been serving the needs of west downtown Toronto since 1962. Our mission is to work with individuals and communities to identify, prevent and alleviate social and economic problems by creating and providing a range of effective and innovative programs. High funding need 10.4% 6.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington A A+ A+ A- Fundraising Organization United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington is a charity that works towards a future where people in our community are self-sufficient and can live with hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging. We financially support a network of agencies that provide programs to those in our community who are the most vulnerable, building capacity in the not for profit sector. High funding need 4.6% 13.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of Peel Region A A+ A+ A- Fundraising Organization United Way is focused on improving lives and building community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action to reduce poverty in Peel. High funding need 11.6% 13.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of Saskatoon and Area A A+ A+ A- Fundraising Organization United Way's mission is to improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action. United Way invests resources into programs, services and community building activities that have an emphasis on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable people in our community. High funding need 11.9% 13.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of Winnipeg A A A+ A Fundraising Organization We provide social service programs and services to citizens; support and fund the creation, growth and maintenance of community economic development activities that address the root cause of issues; support and fund the creation, growth and maintenance of neighborhood development programs and promote opportunities for civic engagement of citizens. High funding need 2.6% 18.8% N/A Acceptable pay range

Youth Without Shelter A A A+ A Youth Youth Without Shelter is a 53 bed emergency residence and referral agency in west Toronto serving homeless youth ages 16-24. High funding need 6.1% 17.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

Agence Ometz A- A+ A+ B Social Services We provide employment, immigration and social services to help people meet their challenges and fulfill their potential, and to secure the growth and vitality of the Montreal Jewish community. High funding need 12.4% 9.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Aspen Family and Community Network Society A- A+ A+ B Social Services We focus on programs and services for youth, families and community in Calgary and area. High funding need 9.5% 1.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada A- A+ A A- Youth Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BBBSC) is the National office for 108 member agencies serving over 1,100 communities across Canada. We provide support, services, training and program development to our member agencies, which deliver quality mentoring programs to children who can greatly benefit from having a caring adult role model. High funding need 13.2% 0.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Brain Canada A- A+ A+ B Health Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as the national convenor of the community of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works will contribute to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of disorders of the brain, thereby improving the health outcomes of Canadians. High funding need N/A N/A 7.0% Acceptable pay range

Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter A- A+ A+ B+ Social Services CWES operate a 50-bed first stage emergency shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence. High funding need 9.1% 10.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Canadian Foodgrains Bank A- A+ A+ B International Aid The Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of Canadian churches and church-based agencies working to end hunger in developing countries. High funding need 5.8% 8.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Centraide of Greater Montreal (United Way Montreal) A- A+ A+ B+ Fundraising Organization We raise money and invest it locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. In Greater Montreal, one out of seven people receives support from an agency in Centraide’s network. High funding need 6.3% 7.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Central Toronto Community Health Centres A- A+ A A- Health The Queen West - Central Toronto Community Health Centres offer a broad range of services, including primary care, dental, health promotion, counselling, mental health support, HIV and HEPC support and education, a harm reduction program, chiropody, diabetes education and perinatal services. High funding need 13.8% 7.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Child Development Institute A- A+ A+ B Youth Child Development Institute (CDI), an accredited children's mental health agency in Toronto, is a groundbreaker in developing innovative programming. We offer evidence-based programs for children ages 0-12 and youth ages 13-18, and their families across four streams: Early Intervention Services, Family Violence Services, the Integra Program and Healthy Child Development. High funding need N/A N/A 3.7% Acceptable pay range

Children's Cottage Society A- A+ A+ B+ Youth The Children's Cottage Society of Calgary aims to prevent harm and neglect in all children and to build strong families through crisis nursery, community respite, healthy families, Brenda's House family shelter, rapid rehousing, home links and emergency placement/outreach. High funding need 4.7% 8.0% N/A Acceptable pay range

CODE A- B A+ A International Aid The primary objective of CODE is to support a network of partner organizations in developing countries to design, deliver and evaluate quality literacy programs. High funding need 9.2% 24.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

Compassion Canada A- A+ A+ B International Aid Compassion Canada is a Christian child development ministry, helping children living in poverty outside of Canada to develop healthy minds, bodies, and relationships while discovering God's love for them in Jesus Christ. High funding need 5.8% 8.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Daily Bread Food Bank A- A A+ A- Housing and homelessness Our mission: Support our member agencies to provide food and assistance to people struggling with hunger. Reduce poverty through research, education and the promotion of social change. High funding need 6.0% 15.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Ecotrust Canada A- A+ A+ B Environment Ecotrust Canada is an enterprising non-profit powered by the vision of people and nature thriving together. We develop innovative economic solutions that enable rural and remote communities across Canada to lead in the management of, and benefit from, local resources — from forestry to fisheries to housing and energy. High funding need 12.2% 4.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

Evangel Hall Mission A- A+ A+ B Housing and homelessness For over 100 years, ehm has helped people who are homeless or socially isolated to find a safe haven from the streets. Every day, ehm provides food, clothing, and shelter for up to 150 people. High funding need 12.2% 8.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

Evergreen A- A+ A+ B Environment Evergreen engages Canadians in creating greener, more sustainable cities. Evergreen showcases its work at Toronto's Evergreen Brick Works, a national centre for experiencing the relationship between nature, culture and community. High funding need 8.0% 11.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

Farm Radio International A- A+ A+ B+ International Aid Farm Radio International coordinates and serves a network of farm radio broadcasters and other rural communicators in sub-saharan Africa. High funding need 9.0% 5.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

FH Canada A- A+ A+ B International Aid Food for the Hungry (FH) Canada is a Christian charity dedicated to ending poverty worldwide. FH focuses on international development and relief projects by partnering with local communities, churches, and governments to bring self-sustainable change in developing communities in some of the world's poorest countries. High funding need 5.7% 11.6% N/A Acceptable pay range

Fraser Institute A- A+ A+ A Other Our mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families, and future generations by studying, measuring, and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship, and choice on their well-being. High funding need N/A N/A 5.3% Acceptable pay range

Frontier College A- A+ A+ B Education Frontier college is Canada's original literacy organization. Founded in 1899, we recruit and train volunteers to deliver literacy programs to children, youth and adults in the communities where help is needed most. High funding need 4.3% 6.8% N/A Acceptable pay range

Furniture Bank A- A A+ A- Social Services Furniture Bank collects gently used furniture from the community and transfers them to families transitioning out of homelessness or displacement. High funding need 4.4% 15.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Habitat for Humanity Canada A- B A+ A Housing and homelessness Habitat for Humanity Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. High funding need 3.2% 23.6% N/A Acceptable pay range

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba A- A+ A+ A Housing and homelessness Mobilizing volunteers and community partners, Winnipeg Habitat for Humanity works with people from all walks of life to build safe and affordable housing for purchase by low-income working families. High funding need 5.9% 8.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

Habitat for Humanity Niagara A- A+ A+ B Housing and homelessness Mobilizing volunteers and community partners, Niagara Habitat for Humanity works with people from all walks of life to build safe and affordable housing for purchase by low-income working families. High funding need 11.2% 14.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

Hope Air A- A+ A+ B+ Social Services The organization arranges air transportation for Canadians in financial need who must travel between their own communities and a recognized medical facility for medical care. As part of the program, pilots volunteer their time and aircraft to transport clients. High funding need 4.2% 12.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

Hospice of Greater Saint John A- B A+ A+ Health The Hospice of Greater Saint John is a 10-bed residential hospice providing 24-hour in-patient palliative care to over 115 terminally ill people each year and grief support to families. There are 170 volunteers providing 17,600 of service each year. High funding need 3.0% 21.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

International Development and Relief Foundation A- A+ A+ B International Aid The International Development and Relief Foundation is dedicated to empowering the disadvantaged people of the world. IDRF provides effective humanitarian aid and sustainable development programs, without discrimination, based on the Islamic principles of human dignity, self reliance, and social justice. High funding need 3.0% 9.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

Islamic Relief Canada A- A+ A+ B International Aid Islamic Relief- IR Canada is a charitable organization inspired by Islamic values and motivated by compassion and empathy that conducts programs to alleviate hunger, poverty, and suffering. Islamic Relief-IR Canada works independently and in partnership with Islamic Relief Worldwide and other local and international partners to fund ongoing programs. High funding need 3.1% 9.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Mennonite Central Committee Manitoba A- A+ A+ B+ Social Services Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is a global, non-profit organization that strives to share God's love and compassion through relief, development and peacebuilding. MCC Manitoba supports international relief, development and peace programs by forwarding financial and material goods to MCC Canada. High funding need 4.0% 4.9% N/A Acceptable pay range

Mennonite Central Committee Ontario A- A+ A+ B Social Services MCC is a global, non-profit organization that strives to share God's love and compassion through relief, development and peacebuilding. MCC Ontario supports the international programs of MCC through our fundraising efforts. High funding need 5.0% 4.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

Momentum Community Economic Development Society A- A+ A+ B+ Social Services Momentum is a change-making organization that acts as a bridge by taking an economic approach to poverty reduction and adding a social perspective to economic development initiatives. Our programs are holistic, covering everything from financial literacy, entrepreneurship and employment training, to developing communication skills, building self-confidence and establishing positive social networks. High funding need 9.0% 1.9% N/A Acceptable pay range

Oxfam Canada A- A+ A+ B International Aid Over the years, Oxfam Canada has secured a significant niche as an organization focused on women's rights and gender equality in the context of ending poverty and injustice globally. As well, Oxfam Canada responds to humanitarian crises that arise from natural disasters, conflict and climate chaos, with a special focus on water, sanitation and hygiene, and support to livelihoods and special attention to the leadership of women in humanitarian response. High funding need 8.0% 14.6% N/A Acceptable pay range

Oxfam Quebec A- A+ A+ B International Aid Over the years, Oxfam Canada has secured a significant niche as an organization focused on women's rights and gender equality in the context of ending poverty and injustice globally. As well, Oxfam Canada responds to humanitarian crises that arise from natural disasters, conflict and climate chaos, with a special focus on water, sanitation and hygiene, and support to livelihoods and special attention to the leadership of women in humanitarian response. High funding need 6.9% 8.9% N/A Acceptable pay range

Pathways Clubhouse A- A A+ A- Housing and homelessness A recovery program for people with mental illness. Services include a day program, employment, housing, wellness, supported education, community support, and social opportunities. Also provides public mental health education to the community. High funding need 6.0% 18.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

Philip Aziz Centre for Hospice Care A- A+ A+ B+ Health Philip Aziz Centre for Hospice Care (PAC) and Emily's House provide respite, practical, emotional, spiritual and bereavement support to people living with life-limiting illnesses in the comfort of their own home, or in Toronto's first paediatric residential hospice. Our programs support children, adults, caregivers, siblings and survivors at no cost to you. High funding need 8.0% 13.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

Plan International Canada A- A A+ A- International Aid Plan International is an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children's rights and equality for girls. High funding need 6.4% 15.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

President's Choice Children's Charity A- A+ A+ B Youth We believe nothing will create better conditions for success than nourishing our kids, which is why we've committed $150 million over the next 10 years to tackle childhood hunger by feeding kids good food and teaching kids food knowledge. High funding need 3.8% 3.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

Street Haven A- A+ A+ B Housing and homelessness Street Haven at the Crossroads offers pathways for women who are experiencing or are at-risk of homelessness, through a variety of integrated services in which women support women. High funding need 8.7% 14.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

The Alex A- A+ A+ B Housing and homelessness The Alex is changing how we look at health care in Calgary. Our health, housing and food programs support our most vulnerable neighbours, tackling tough health and social issues head-on, and our preventative, cost-effective programs save millions in taxpayer dollars by moving people from poverty to stability and from crisis to wellness. High funding need 6.9% 0.8% N/A Acceptable pay range

The George Hull Centre for Children and Families A- A+ A+ B+ Social Services The George Hull Centre for Children and Families is an accredited children's mental health centre serving children and youth, from birth to age 18, and their families. The Centre provides a range of family-centered services including prevention, early intervention, outpatient treatment, preschool speech & language services, adolescent substance abuse treatment, day treatment school programs and residential treatment. High funding need 2.6% 10.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Toronto Foundation for Student Success A- A+ A+ B+ Youth The Toronto Foundation for Student Success helps students succeed. We help feed students, addressing issues of poverty, hunger, and poor nutrition, and their effect on education. We continually search for new ways to help children overcome barriers to success in school. We work to provide safe, inclusive environments in which children may thrive. We are advocates for children, acting on their behalf. High funding need 2.3% 11.0% N/A Acceptable pay range

Toronto Humane Society A- A+ A+ B+ Other The mission of the Toronto Humane Society is to promote the humane care and protection of all animals and to prevent cruelty and suffering. The Toronto Humane's Society's ongoing challenges include the shelter of homeless animals and the acceptance of surrendered, stray and transferred companion animals. High funding need 8.2% 8.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

UJA Federation of Greater Toronto A- A+ A+ B Fundraising Organization We raise funds for charitable purposes from the Jewish Community in the Greater Toronto area and abroad, and distribute the funds to various agencies that promote education, and other community related items. High funding need N/A N/A 8.4% Acceptable pay range

United Way of Regina A- A+ A+ B Fundraising Organization Our mission is to improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action in our three key focus areas: All that kids can be, poverty to possibility and strong communities. High funding need 3.1% 14.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of Toronto and York Region A- A+ A+ B Fundraising Organization United Way of Greater Toronto is a charity dedicated to creating opportunities for a better life for everyone. Working in partnership with others, we mobilize people and resources to support a network of agencies that help people when they need it most. High funding need 4.2% 12.8% N/A Acceptable pay range

Victoria Hospice Society A- A A+ A- Health Comprehensive end of life care for terminally ill patients and their families. High funding need 9.6% 16.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

WE Charity A- A+ A+ B+ International Aid We empower change with resources that create sustainable impact. We do this through domestic programs like WE Schools and internationally through WE Villages. The unique partnership with ME to WE, a social enterprise, ensures that WE Charity achieves a remarkable rate of financial efficiency, with an average of 90 percent of donations going directly to youth-serving programs. High funding need 7.4% 5.8% N/A Acceptable pay range

World Animal Protection A- B A+ A Other World Animal Protection carries out programs to promote the protection of animals, prevent animal cruelty and relieve animal suffering in Canada and abroad. High funding need 3.3% 22.5% N/A Acceptable pay range

World Renew A- A+ A+ B+ International Aid World Renew provides relief and development programs in Canada and around the world on behalf of the Christian reformed church. Activities include disaster response and development programs involving health, literacy, food security, income generation and community development in some of the poorest countries in the world High funding need 3.3% 9.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

YMCA of Greater Vancouver A- A+ A+ B+ Social Services We are a charity dedicated to strengthening the foundations of communities. We do this by nurturing the potential of children, teens and young adults; promoting healthy living; and fostering social responsibility. High funding need 7.4% 10.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Youth Employment Services A- A A+ A- Youth YES believes that employment is empowerment and the cornerstone of safe and healthy communities. YES leads the Canadian youth sector with innovative programs that empower disadvantaged and vulnerable youth to become self-sufficient contributing members of society. High funding need 4.1% 15.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

Youth Fusion/Fusion Jeunesse A- A+ A+ B Education Mission: To lower school dropout rates by creating continuous ties between the school system and the community, in order to involve at-risk youth in innovative and meaningful educational projects that contribute to their learning, their qualifications, and their social integration. High funding need N/A N/A 14.0% Acceptable pay range

Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada B+ A A+ B+ Health Through the support of donors and volunteers, we take action and provide programs for every Canadian affected by a brain tumour. High funding need 8.0% 18.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

Calgary Catholic Immigration Society B+ A+ A+ B+ Social Services CCIS (Calgary Catholic Immigration Society) is a non-profit organization which provides settlement and integration services to all immigrants and refugees in Southern Alberta. High funding need N/A N/A 15.4% Acceptable pay range

Calgary Humane Society B+ A+ A+ B+ Other The mandate of the Society is to help as many animals as we can and improve the welfare of animals through education and outreach programs. The Society offers services to the Calgary and surrounding areas in the sheltering and care of animals, adoptions, protection and investigation, and education. Moderate funding need 8.1% 12.9% N/A Acceptable pay range

Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society B+ A+ A B+ Environment Preserving the full diversity of habitats and their species. High funding need 12.6% 9.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

CARE Canada B+ A A+ B+ International Aid CARE Canada, a member of CARE International which reaches over 82 million people in over 80 countries, works to defend dignity and fight poverty by empowering women and girls. High funding need 4.3% 15.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

Crohn's and Colitis Canada B+ B A+ A- Health Crohn's and Colitis Canada is the only national, volunteer-based charity focused on finding the cures for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and improving the lives of children and adults affected by these diseases. High funding need 0.078 0.217 N/A Acceptable pay range

Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation B+ A A+ B+ Health Generates revenues for donation to registered charitable organizations in Canada by promoting cycling and related events. High funding need 10.2% 18.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Dans La Rue B+ A+ A A- Youth Dans la Rue helps homeless and at-risk youth. With dedication, empathy and respect, and with the support of the community, Dans la Rue cares for their immediate needs and helps them acquire the skills and resources needed to lead more autonomous and rewarding lives. High funding need 0.131 0.122 N/A Acceptable pay range

David Suzuki Foundation B+ B A+ A- Environment The David Suzuki Foundation works through science and education to protect the diversity of nature and our quality of life now, and for the future. High funding need 0.051 0.217 N/A Acceptable pay range

Distress Centre Calgary B+ A+ A B+ Social Services Distress Centre Calgary (DCC) has provided 24 hour crisis support in Calgary and southern Alberta since 1970. We do this through our 24 hour crisis line, email and daily chat and daily text for our youth. We also have professional counselling for clients with issues that can't be resolved over the phone. High funding need 13.6% 8.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Doctors Without Borders B+ A A+ B+ International Aid Médecins Sans Frontières offers assistance to populations in distress, victims of natural or man made disasters and victims of armed conflicts without discrimination and irrespective of race, religion, creed or political affiliation. High funding need 3.1% 16.4% N/A Acceptable pay range

Fred Victor B+ A A+ B+ Housing and homelessness Fred Victor is a dynamic, innovative, rapidly growing multi-service organization with a 122-year track record of addressing the needs of people who are homeless, living on very low incomes, and/or in need of mental health support. High funding need 8.7% 16.7% N/A Acceptable pay range

Homes First B+ A A+ B+ Housing and homelessness Mission: To provide shelter and subsidized housing to the marginalized population of Toronto and support clients to keep their housing. High funding need 10.0% 15.9% N/A Acceptable pay range

Inn from the Cold B+ A+ A B+ Housing and homelessness Inn from the Cold meets the needs of people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. We work with the community and collaborate with our partners in supporting those with basic to complex needs in York Region. High funding need 12.7% 6.3% N/A Acceptable pay range

Ottawa Hospital Foundation B+ A A+ B+ Hospital Foundation At The Ottawa Hospital Foundation, we work to inspire and enable our community to support improvements in patient care, ground-breaking research, and state-of-the-art equipment at The Ottawa Hospital. High funding need 4.2% 18.2% N/A Acceptable pay range

SKETCH B+ A+ A+ B+ Youth SKETCH is a community arts enterprise based in Toronto. We engage diverse young people, ages 16-29, from across Canada, who are navigating poverty, living homeless or otherwise on the margins, to experience the transformative power of the arts. High funding need 7.8% 1.0% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way Burlington and Greater Hamilton B+ A A+ B+ Fundraising Organization United Way of Burlington and Greater Hamilton raises funds in the community and allocates them to registered charitable organizations within the communities of Burlington and Hamilton. High funding need 8.3% 15.1% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of Greater Moncton and Southeastern New Brunswick B+ A A+ B+ Fundraising Organization United Way of Greater Moncton and SENB Region Inc. is a fundraising organization that invests in community development programs and initiatives to build a better place to live, work, raise a family and retire. High funding need 11.2% 16.8% N/A Acceptable pay range

United Way of the Lower Mainland B+ A A+ B+ Fundraising Organization United Way of the Lower Mainland's (UWLM) vision is a healthy, caring, inclusive community. We support children, families and seniors across the Lower Mainland. High funding need 6.2% 17.0% N/A Acceptable pay range