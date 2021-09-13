This Nunavut grocery receipt shows just how pricey food is in the North

Eye-popping grocery prices are a growing concern for northerners, who face the highest rates of food insecurity in Canada despite annual subsidies under the Nutrition North Canada program (NNC). Kyra Flaherty, a working mother from Iqaluit, has used TikTok to highlight the problem. She shared this receipt from a recent shopping trip to NorthMart, the supermarket chain many northerners rely upon for groceries.
Nathan Sing writes about food security and hunger issues in Canada. His one-year position is funded by the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security, in partnership with Community Food Centres Canada.