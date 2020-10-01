How sustainable hardwood flooring can boost your home value 

We’re spending more and more time at home – that’s not news. But what you may not know is the impact of flooring on your family’s well-being and your home’s value. So whether you’re a new homeowner beginning a renovation, a DIYer looking for a beautification project, or a contractor in search of fresh ideas, these flooring tips may be just what you – and your floors – have been looking for.
Wipe up the mess, sweep away the sniffles
Did you know that hardwood flooring could help reduce the number of allergens and pollutants in your home? Its naturally smooth surface means you can easily sweep, mop or scrub all particles that settle on your floor every day. Being able to easily keep your floors clean is an essential part of keeping your family healthy. Naturally.
Protect your investment
It’s true. Cheaper flooring solutions are out there – vinyl, for example. But unlike hardwood, they’re not built to last. Hardwood is a durable and permanent solution that requires low maintenance. A simple paint or stain job easily changes its look. Plus, hardwood floors are known to last for over 100 years, while vinyl flooring – basically plastic – can wear, tear, and is destined for the landfill when you change your design ideas.
Sustainability from top to bottom
Wood is known to be one of the best earth-friendly and renewable materials you can use in your home. Not only does it add a natural aesthetic to your halls and rooms, it’s also one of the very few flooring options available that is sustainable, requires very low energy to produce, and does not need to be mined, quarried, smelted, refined, or moulded.
Live beautifully and live it up
There’s something to be said for the delicate lines, intricate patterns, and sophisticated elegance of hardwood flooring. It’s the ultimate way to complete a design in any room. And it withstands anything and everything your family throws at it. Hardwood flooring is built to last!
If it’s time to breathe new life into your home, we’ve got you covered! Hardwood flooring is the natural choice for your design, construction, and renovation needs. Learn about hardwood floor options and more at quebecwoodexport.com.