Are you a Raptors genius? Find out now.

The Toronto Raptors bandwagon is bursting with fans—some who’ve signed on for the NBA Finals, others who can recite the team’s starting lineup when their home court was, of all places, the cavernous SkyDome. No matter how long these fanatics have paid attention, everyone’s talking about the Raptors. Everyone wants to know more about the 24-year-old franchise that reached its first NBA Finals. When were the good times? When were the bad times? Who are the team’s legends? Who are the flame-outs? Raptors nerds are nostalgic; newbies are eager to learn.

This 40-question quiz extravaganza will test even the diehards’ memory of every era, from the mid-90s to Vinsanity, and Chris Bosh’s run to the present day. Good luck!

<a href="https://macleans.survey.fm/toronto-raptors-quiz-june-9-2019">View Survey</a>

SCORING LEGEND

0-6: You’re about as good as the 1997-98 Raptors.

7-13: Even Vince Carter couldn’t make you a winner.

14-20: You were on a roll, but choked badly.

21-27: You’re clever enough to win a playoff series!

28-34: You showed impressive stamina in tough conditions.

35-39: You may have faltered early, but you were never nervous.

40: This is the trivia equivalent of The Shot.