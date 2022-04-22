Clue: This Jeopardy! contestant from Nova Scotia is on a hot streak

Halifax's Mattea Roach is on a 13-game win streak and counting... (Courtesy of Jeopardy! Productions Inc.)

Early on in her Jeopardy! winning streak, upon being introduced by the host as hailing from Canada, Mattea Roach explained how her family thought it was “very important” that she mention she’s from Halifax.

Over the course of the following two weeks, we’ve learned a lot more about the 23-year old tutor now based in Toronto, from her love of Talking Heads to having a card game strategy book signed by Bill Gates.

Her 13-day earnings total (and counting) of US$286,081 currently ranks her 11th all-time on the game show (not including earnings from tournaments).

According to data compiled by the website The Jeopardy! Fan, she’s been first on the buzzer nearly half the time, and correctly answered Final Jeopardy! two-thirds of the time. Roach often has an insurmountable lead by the time she reaches the final round of wagers, thanks to correctly answering more than 92 per cent of the time. On one occasion, she was the only person on stage for the final clue—a Jeopardy! rarity.

Here’s a look at every Final Jeopardy! round since her debut appearance. Check back daily to keep track of Roach’s historic win streak.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $18,000; Kathleen $16,000; Camron $2,200

Category: Classic games

Mattea’s wager: $14,001

Clue: Reuben Klamer, who passed away in 2021 at age 99, developed this game relatable to “literally everyone on Earth.”

Mattea’s response: What is Life? (Correct.)

Winnings: $32,001

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea: $28,800; Vernon: $2,200; Lana: $2,200

Category: Small countries

Wager: $10,000

Clue: French, Italian and Swiss nationals make up about half of its population of 38,000.

Response: What is Monaco? (Correct.)

Winnings: $38,800 (Two-day total: $70,801)

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $16,400; Reagan $11,600; Mike $1,800

Category: Inventions

Wager: $6,801

Clue: Patented in 1955, it did not go over well in the high-end fashion world, but the then-new aerospace industry found it very useful.

Response: What is nylon? (Incorrect*.)

Correct response: What is velcro?

Winnings: $9,599 (Three-day total: $80,400)

*All contestants answered incorrectly

Friday, April 8, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $22,200; Abigail $3,600; Tom $400

Category: 19th-century literature

Wager: $2,000

Clue: The Strand Union Workhouse, whose rules prohibited second helpings of food, inspired a setting in this 1838 novel.

Response: What is Oliver Twist? (Correct.)

Winnings: $24,200 (Four-day total: $104,600.)

Monday, April 11, 2022

Scores going into Final: Michael $12,600; Mattea $10,200*; Vanessa $2,600

Category: Words of the year

Wager: $2,400

Clue: Oxford’s Word of the Year for 2021 was this three-letter one, short for a word that goes back to the Latin for “cow.”

Response: What is vax? (Correct.)

Winnings: $12,600 (Five-day total: $117,200.)

*First time not in the lead heading into Final Jeopardy! Michael wagered $8,000. His response: “What is bov?”

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $25,400; Leah $7,800; Zhe $5,800

Category: Geographic terms

Wager: $5,400

Clue: The 1964 article that gave this term its current use noted the “menace that haunts the Atlantic off our southeastern coast.”

Response: What is the Bermuda Triangle? (Correct.)

Winnings: $30,800 (Six-day total: $148,000)

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $20,400; Adam $10,200; Rachel $8,000

Category: History

Wager: $1

Clue: Intimately familiar with World War I, Churchill considered this war from some 150 years before the “first World War.”

Response: What is the Seven Years’ War? (Correct.)

Winnings: $20,401 (Seven-day total: $168,401)

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $19,400; Kristen $3,000; Joe $2,400

Category: Women in British history

Wager: $2,000

Clue: The orphaned future Queen Elizabeth I was devoted to this stepmother who died two days before Elizabeth’s 15th birthday.

Response: Who is Jane Seymour? (Incorrect.)

Correct response: Who is Catherine Parr?

Winnings: $14,400 (eight-day total: $182,801)

Friday, April 15, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $21,800; Katie $14,000; Allan $10,000

Category: Academy Award winners

Wager: $6,281

Clue: In 2019 he won his first competitive Oscar, 36 years after a Student Academy Award for a film about a Brooklyn barbershop.

Response: Who is Spike Lee? (Correct.)

Winnings: $28,001 (Nine-day total: $210,802)

Monday, April 18, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $20,800; Sarah $12,400; Caitlin $9,800

Category: World literature

Wager: $4,001

Clue: Befitting the title, Antoine Galland, the first Western translator of this collection, worked on it only “after dinner.”

Response: What is The Midnight’s Child? (Incorrect.)

Correct response: What is The Thousand and One Nights?

Winnings: $16,799 (10-day total: $227,601)

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $17,400; Josh $8,600; Tina $7,000

Category: Countries of Africa

Wager: $119

Clue: Old maps depicting what’s now this 125,000-square-mile country labelled the area with the French word for “teeth.”

Response: What is Mali? (Incorrect.)

Correct response: What is Côte d’Ivoire?

Winnings: $17,281 (11-day total: $244,882)

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $21,400; Loni -$600; Sean -$1,600

Category: On the internet

Wager: $5,000

Clue: This website launched in 2015 with three offerings, from James Patterson, Dustin Hoffman and Serena Williams.

Response: What is MasterClass? (Correct.)

Winnings: $26,400 (12-day total: $271,282)

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Scores going into Final: Mattea $20,000; Alex $12,600; Meghan $4,000

Category: Films of the 1950s

Wager: $5,201

Clue: The title character of this film has the same name as the Roman goddess of the dawn.

Response: What is Sabrina? (Incorrect.)

Correct response: What is Sleeping Beauty?

Winnings: $14,799 (13-day total: $286,081)

Mattea Roach will look to keep her winning streak going on Friday night. Check back here to keep tracking her performance.

