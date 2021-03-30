Netflix Canada in April 2021: What's new this month

Jaime Weinman’s rundown of all the new shows and movies worth checking out in April on Netflix in Canada

Netflix in April 2021: What You Should Watch

Worn Stories (April 1) – Jenji Kohan (Orange is the New Black) created this documentary series based, like so many Netflix shows are, on a book: Emily Spivack’s 2014 book, where 60 different people shared stories about an article of clothing and the difference it made in their lives. The eight loosely themed half-hour episodes will follow a similar format, with a mix of interviews and other vignettes (including animation), where people tell stories about clothes and the meanings and memories they carry with them; unlike the book, which focused mostly on established storytellers, the documentary puts more of the spotlight on ordinary people, such as a man who helps people pick out their first clothes after being released from prison.

Concrete Cowboy (April 2) – Netflix picked up the rights to this modern Western, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2020. Idris Elba is the star (he also co-produced), playing an urban cowboy who rides a horse through the streets of North Philadelphia. His teenage son (Caleb McLaughlin) is sent to stay with his dad for the summer, and initially doesn’t think much of this whole cowboy subculture. First-time director Ricky Staub adapted Greg Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy.

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (April 13) – In 2013, filmmaker Jin Mo-young had a hit with his documentary My Love, Don’t Cross That River, which followed two people who had been married for 76 years. Audiences loved seeing the end of a relationship that had lasted so long. This six-part documentary series is a follow-up to that film: each episode was directed by a different filmmaker in a different country, all of whom chose an elderly couple and followed them for a year to find out what makes a relationship last. Mo-young directed the fourth episode, following a different Korean couple; other directors include Hikaru Toda (Japan) and Elaine McMillion Sheldon (the United States).

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (April 14) – Despite Jamie Foxx’s success as a film actor (most recently as the lead voice in Soul), he’s never abandoned his roots as a TV sitcom performer, most recently appearing as George Jefferson in a live TV re-creation of an All in the Family episode. So maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising that he decided to do the kind of family sitcom that most stars don’t do until their movie careers have tanked. In this show, created by Bentley Kyle Evans (who also ran Foxx’s sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show), he plays a dad whose teenage daughter moves in with him after being away for years and, as the title implies, he discovers that he is not considered a cool dad. The show also incorporates shout-outs to Foxx’s early days as a cast member of In Living Color by having him play several other characters, and signing up another cast member, David Alan Grier, to play the grandpa character. Foxx’s actual daughter, Corinne, is an executive producer.

Date TBA

The Disciple — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Alfonso Cuarón executive-produced director Chaitanya Tamhane’s film about a singer’s long, hard attempt to master the art of Indian classical vocalism.

Searching For Sheela — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳

A follow-up to the 2018 Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country, about a controversial commune led by Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh; this documentary focuses on his assistant Ma Anand Sheela, as she visits India for the first time in decades.

Coming to Netflix on April 1, 2021

Magical Andes: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Another season of the documentary series that takes us on a journey through the Andes mountains and the countries through which they run.

Prank Encounters: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gaten Matarazzo, of Netflix’s Stranger Things, does double duty as the host of a hidden-camera prank show where the pranks are horror-themed.

Tersanjung the Movie — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩

An adaptation of the popular Indonesian soap opera of the same name, which ran from 1998 to 2005. The movie version focuses on Yura (Clara Bernadeth) and her love triangle with two old friends, Christian (Giorgino Abraham) and Oka (Kevin Ardillo).

Worn Stories — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

See introduction for details

Licensed content:

300

Alita: Battle Angel

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion

Breakaway

Cold Pursuit

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Dating Amber

Glass

Green Book

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Happy Death Day 2U In the Line of Fire

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Margin Call

PAW Patrol: Season 7

Racetime!

Shoot ‘Em Up

The Eagle

The Flash: Season 7

The Last —Exorcism

The New Guy

Urban Legend

Watchmen

Coming to Netflix on April 2, 2021

Concrete Cowboy — NETFLIX FILM

See introduction for details

Just Say Yes — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱

Romantic comedy from Holland about that most perennial of romantic-comedy subjects: the search for the perfect wedding. In this case it’s Lotte (Yolanthe Cabau), who wants a wedding to outdo her sister’s.

Madame Claude — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Karole Rocher stars in the biographical film about Fernande Grudet, aka “Madame Claude,” who ran an influential Paris brothel in the 1960s. Rocher has described it as a rare chance to play a “female gangster role.”

Run — NETFLIX FILM

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, this 2020 thriller is about Chloe (Kiera Allen), who begins to suspect that her mother Diane (Sarah Paulson) may be trying to harm her. The film was released on Hulu in the U.S., and Netflix picked up the international rights.

The Serpent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧

An eight-issue limited series, co-produced with the BBC, starring Tahar Rahim as Charles Sobhraj, a serial killer who targeted tourists on South Asia’s “hippie trail” in the mid-1970s.

Sky High — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

A mechanic named Ángel (Miguel Herrán) becomes drawn into a life of crime after falling in love with Estrella (Carolina Yuste). Directed by Daniel Calparsoro.

Coming to Netflix on April 3, 2021

Escape from Planet Earth

High Life

Coming to Netflix on April 4, 2021

What Lies Below

Coming to Netflix on April 5, 2021

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sitcom about a family that moves from the Northwest to the Deep South to be closer to their other family members. The cast includes such sitcom stalwarts as Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister) and Telma Hopkins (Family Matters).

Coming to Netflix on April 6, 2021

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦

Special interactive episode of the animated show, based on the popular novel series, that proves it’s possible to make a fun family-friendly series about people fighting zombies in a post-apocalyptic hellscape.

Leaving:

Happy Gilmore

Coming to Netflix on April 7, 2021

The Big Day: Collection 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳

Each episode from this docu-series focuses on a different lavish, sinfully expensive wedding in India and the people involved in planning, preparation and payment. This is the second batch of six episodes.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Netflix presents the 2019 concert in honour of the legendary singer/songwriter, when the non-profit organization MusicCares selected her as “Person of the Year” for her combined work in music and philanthropy. Guest stars include Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and Miley Cyrus.

Snabba Cash — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇸🇪

This Swedish original series is a follow-up to a popular series of crime movies based on Jens Lapidus’s Stockholm Noir books: set 10 years after the events of the movies, it stars Evin Ahmad as an entrepreneur who borrows money from a criminal gang to get her business off the ground, and soon has reason to regret it.

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A four-part documentary series about the still-unsolved 1990 theft from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, where two thieves disguised themselves as cops, walked into the museum, tied up the guards, and got away with a whopping 13 art pieces. Directed by Colin Barnacle.

The Wedding Coach — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Another six-episode reality series about weddings. In each episode, comedian Jamie Lee, author of Weddiculous: An Unfiltered Guide to Being a Bride, visits a soon-to-be-married couple and tries to help them navigate the stress of planning a wedding.

Licensed content:

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Elizabeth

Fried Green Tomatoes

Hop

Leap Year

Liar Liar Missing Link

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Ray

Ride Along

This Is 40

Wild Child

Coming to Netflix on April 8, 2021

The Way of the Househusband — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

The story of a Yakuza boss who retires from crime and devotes himself to housekeeping while his wife pursues her career. Based on the manga by Kousuke Oono.

Coming to Netflix on April 9, 2021

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷

An old woman looks back on her childhood in Istanbul during the middle of the 20th century. Directed by Andaç Haznedaroglu

Night in Paradise — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷

Writer-director Park Hoon-jung’s latest film is about an ex-mobster (Uhm Tae-goo) hiding out on Jeju Island from the people who already killed his sister, and the dying woman (Jeon Yeo-been) he meets and falls in love with.

Thunder Force — NETFLIX FILM

The wife/husband team of Melissa McCarthy (star and co-producer) and Ben Falcone (writer/director) team up again for a comedy starring McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two friends who gain superpowers and give the name “Thunder Force” to their two-woman superhero team.

Words on Bathroom Walls

Coming to Netflix on April 10, 2021

The Stand-In

Coming to Netflix on April 11, 2021

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Leaving:

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Coming to Netflix on April 12, 2021

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳

Animated film, inspired by the classic novel Investiture of the Gods, in which a modern-day man turns out to be the reincarnation of the legendary Nezha, with all the powers and enemies that come with the title.

Leaving:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Coming to Netflix on April 13, 2021

Mighty Express: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

More episodes of the animated series that tries to convince us that kids would have fun living in a world where there are no adults and the only other intelligent creatures are talking trains.

My Love: Six Stories of True Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

See introduction for details

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Coming to Netflix on April 14, 2021

The Circle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Another season of the most accidentally timely reality show of 2020, where a cast of strangers live in the same building but are never allowed to actually meet, and communicate with each other online.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

See introduction for details

Law School — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷

Drama about the students and faculty at a prestigious law school, which gets a real-world test of legal principles when a shocking incident occurs at the school. The cast is led by Kim Myung-min as an exacting professor.

Love and Monsters — NETFLIX FILM

Yet another project that turns the apocalypse into fun: Joel (Dylan O’Brien) ventures out of his underground bunker seven years after the world was taken over by monsters, and sets out on a journey to find his girlfriend.

The Soul — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳

Adaptation of the 2012 novel by science-fiction writer Jiang Bo, where what seems like a normal murder mystery turns out to revolve around “brain reproduction technology.”

Why Did You Kill Me? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about Crystal Theobald, who was killed in 2006 after being mistaken for a member of a gang, and her family’s attempt to use MySpace (back when that was what we meant by “social media”) to find and trap the killers.

Coming to Netflix on April 15, 2021

Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵

Ryūichi Hiroki directed this thriller, based on a manga by Ching Nakamura, about Rei (Kiko Mizuhara) who murders the abusive husband of the woman she loves.

Coming to Netflix on April 16, 2021

Arlo the Alligator Boy — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated film about Arlo, who is an alligator boy (half-boy, half-alligator), who lives in a swamp with other talking creatures, but goes to New York to find his long-lost dad.

Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Another in Netflix’s line of anthology films from India. These four short films, each by a different director, share the theme of negative emotions and what they can do to a relationship.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — NETFLIX FAMILY

The animated Fast & Furious spinoff continues, as the characters are framed for a crime, and drive their very fast cars to Mexico to escape the authorities.

Into the Beat — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

German film about a young dancer torn between her parents’ desire for her to become a ballerina, and her own love of hip-hop dancing. Directed by Stefan Westerwelle.

Why Are You Like This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇦🇺

Comedy series, first aired in 2018, about three millennials (Naomi Higgins, Olivia Junkeer, Wil King) who share an apartment in Melbourne.

The 2nd

Coming to Netflix on April 18, 2021

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽

Diego Boneta stars in this extended biographical drama about the life and career of pop superstar Luis Miguel.

Leaving:

Just Friends

Coming to Netflix on April 20, 2021

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺

The story of Izzy Bee, a girl who lives with her family on an island where they spend a lot of time saving animals, particularly koalas.

The Gift

Ocean’s Eleven

Coming to Netflix on April 21, 2021

Zero — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇹

Film about a teenager who has the power of invisibility, and has to decide between using it to further his personal ambitions or to help his neighbours.

Coming to Netflix on April 22, 2021

Life in Color with David Attenborough — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Veteran BBC broadcaster David Attenborough hosts this three-part series that uses special photographic technology to show us the role colour plays in the natural world, including colours that humans can’t observe from a distance.

Coming to Netflix on April 23, 2021

The Prodigy

Shadow and Bone — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this adaptation of the fantasy novels by Leigh Bardugo, an orphan named Alina (Jessie Mei Li) discovers that she is a “Grisha,” a person with the power to command one of the elements, and works to understand this power so she can help her war-torn home.

Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽

Romantic comedy about a workaholic American who takes a trip to Mexico City and finds love.

Coming to Netflix on April 25, 2021

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Season 1

Coming to Netflix on April 26, 2021

Greta

Coming to Netflix on April 27, 2021

Fatma — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Burcu Biricik plays the title role in this series, as a cleaning woman who discovers she has a talent for murder, and takes advantage of her unthreatening appearance to become the most fearsome killer in the underworld.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Not many Netflix shows manage to make it to a fourth season, but there’s just no stopping this animated talking car and his world of other animated talking cars.

PJ Masks: Season 3

Coming to Netflix on April 28, 2021

Sexify — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇵🇱

A young woman learns a lot more about sex than she bargained for when she and her friends try to create a sex app to enter in a competition.

Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The second of three co-productions between Netflix and Headspace, the meditation company. The first was The Headspace Guide to Meditation. This, as you may have guessed, is about how to sleep. We will see if it dares to point out that one of the reasons we can’t sleep is that we’re all watching too much Netflix.

Coming to Netflix on April 29, 2021

Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM

James Norton and Amanda Seyfried star in this modern gothic thriller about a couple who move to a vintage house that may harbour evil secrets, including evil secrets about their own marriage. based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage.

Yasuke — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

The title character, voiced in this version by LaKeith Stanfield, is a legendary African samurai who is pulled out of retirement to transport a young girl to safety.

Coming to Netflix on April 30, 2021

The Innocent — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸

In this series, based on a novel by Harlan Coben, an ex-convict (Mario Casas) discovers that he might be going back to prison unless he can clear his name of an accusation; to find out the truth, he has to look more closely into the accidental killing that got him sent to prison.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines — NETFLIX FAMILY

The latest film from the unstoppable producing team of Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Into the Spider-Verse) was directed by Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls). It’s an animated comedy about a bickering family on a road trip that somehow finds itself the only hope to save humanity from a robot uprising.

Pet Stars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reality show about a company that works to promote “animal influencers” on social media.

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇨🇴

Comedy series about a magician who accidentally got involved with organized crime in the first season, and is apparently still being pursued by the law in the second.

Fighting with My Family

Leaving:

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3