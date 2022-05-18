How Top Chef Canada's Siobhan Detkavich spends her money

Last year, 22-year-old Siobhan Detkavich became the youngest chef—and first Indigenous woman—ever to compete on Top Chef Canada. This summer, she’ll be back in the kitchen as the chef de partie at Mission Hill Winery in B.C. Detkavich spent a little more than usual this week, just for fun.

Monday

For someone who cooks, I’m weirdly okay with eating the same thing every day. This week’s meal prep involved ground turkey, sweet potatoes, broccoli, apples and oranges, all of which I bought at Costco ($100). I love going there, but my boyfriend hates it. He needs to get in and get out. But you don’t go into Costco knowing what you want; you let Costco tell you what you want.

Tuesday

I had a week off from work, so I went to a salon and got my nails done ($65). They look like French tips from a distance, but they’re more of a peachy-toned ombré.

Wednesday

My friend had an extra ticket to the War on the Catwalk drag show at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. It had so many different queens: Kandy Muse, Jimbo, Liv Lux Miyake-Mugler and Priyanka, the first winner of Canada’s Drag Race. We got to meet them, which was amazing. I wanted a souvenir, so I bought an overpriced tee ($50) that features RuPaul and a few queens with a Wizard of Oz theme.

Thursday

I was at the dentist to have a retainer repaired, and they were talking about teeth whitening. They made me an at-home kit ($150). I already have decently white teeth, but I’ve been working in front of the camera, so why not try to make them whiter?

Friday

I’m focused on working out right now, and Supplement King had a mad sale, so I stocked up on protein powder, glutamine, BCAAs, probiotics, a pre-workout supplement, collagen, multivitamins and TC Nutrition’s Essential Greens ($45). Being a small woman was never my goal—I want legs that would scare men.

Saturday

I bought the Animal Crossing edition of the Nintendo Switch ($380), plus the game itself ($80). My boyfriend has a Switch, too, and now that I do, we can play together. I also bought Mario Kart ($80).

Sunday

We drove down to South Okanagan and stopped in at a few wineries, including Hester Creek, where I first started cooking. We bought five bottles in total ($90). I’m a huge chardonnay fan, so we grabbed some of that, a merlot, a riesling and a meritage blend. I didn’t get to go wine tasting last summer, so I enjoyed this.