Trudeau's daily coronavirus update: More financial support for students over the summer (Full transcript)

In his April 29 briefing to Canadians, the PM announced the new Canada Student Service Grant for those helping with the fight against COVID-19, as well as extended scholarships and fellowships for graduate students

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a daily update on the coronavirus crisis each day in front of his home in Ottawa. Here are his remarks for April 29, 2020.

Hello everyone.

[translated from French] Normally, students are anxious to see the month of May arrive. Classes are over and there are only a few exams. And you’re anxious to start your new summer job and spend more time with your friends.

But this year is different. The pandemic is creating a lot of instability and uncertainty for many people, including young people. Some people who are about to graduate were not able to take full advantage of the last semester, and now they’re having trouble entering the job market. Those who are still in school are facing similar obstacles. A number of things have been canceled. And there are many of you out there who are wondering what you’re going to do in the coming months and how you’re going to be able to pay your tuition for the coming year.

So last week, we unveiled a $9 billion plan to help you to get through this crisis. First of all, we announced the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, which will provide $1,250 a month to students during the summer. And if you have a disability, you will be receiving more. At the same time, we are investing to create 76,000 additional jobs for students in those sectors that need a hand or are actively contributing to the fight against COVID-19. These jobs can be added to those that are also available under the Canada Summer Jobs Program. [end of translation]

If you can’t find a job this summer but want to contribute in the fight against COVID-19, we’re going to make sure you have support, too. Students helping in the fight against COVID-19 this summer will soon be eligible for a $1,000 to $5,000 through the new Canada Student Service Grant for volunteer hours. We’re also going to be providing specific support for First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation students. For graduate students and those conducting research, we’re going to extend scholarships, fellowships and grants so your work can continue. And we are doubling student grants for low- and middle-income students for 2020-2021. Taken together, our government has a $9 billion plan to help students and recent grads get through the next few months. Since we introduced this plan, we’ve been working with the opposition parties on legislation that will get this help to young people as quickly as possible. I’ll be heading to Parliament shortly, where we will introduce a bill to put the Canada Emergency Student Benefit in place.

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, and that’s why our government is stepping up to support you. To help parents who have got their hands full these days, our government will be boosting the CCB payment in May. And to help lower income Canadians, we supplemented the GST credit. I also want to remind everyone that this year, if you owe income tax, you have until August to make your payment.

Yesterday, Minister Hajdu and Dr. Tam provided an update on our latest modelling. And the good news is that Canadians are stepping up to keep each other safe. In fact, in many parts of the country, the curve has flattened. So we have to keep it up. We’re seeing some progress because people from coast to coast to coast are making sacrifices and following public health rules. So let’s stick to it. Let’s stay home, wash our hands. And when we go out, let’s stay two metres away from others. Starting this weekend in Nova Scotia, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will head across Canada to salute Canadians doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As we watch the Snowbirds fly over our homes, let’s remember that we are all in this together.

