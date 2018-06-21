Justin Trudeau’s swing set: Which world leader had the best playground?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently faced criticism over upgrades to his official summer residence at Harrington Lake, including $7,500 reportedly spent on a new play structure. Andrew Scheer, the Conservative leader, suggested in the House of Commons that Trudeau would have been just as well served by a $198 swing set from Canadian Tire. The National Capital Commission—which oversees the property—said Trudeau paid for many upgrades himself, including a new sauna. But Trudeau isn’t the first world leader to make his official residence more friendly for children. U.S. President Barack Obama installed a swing set on the White House’s south lawn as a surprise gift for his two daughters. Here, a few notable examples of the play structures of other first families.

