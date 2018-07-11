Tracking the Doug Ford cuts

Originally published: July 11. Latest update: July 11

Before he was elected premier of Ontario, Doug Ford made an array of ambitious campaign promises—from middle-class income tax cuts to repealing the cap-and-trade program to scrapping the discovery math curriculum in public schools. He vowed to create a “government for the people,” and part of that would mean cracking down on spending.

In his first weeks in office, Ford’s government acted quickly—announcing several cuts across different sectors. These decisions are raising concern throughout the province about what the next four years under Ford could look like. The Official Opposition, a role now held by the NDP, has criticized his opening acts as premier as a “series of closed-door, back-room decisions hidden from the public.”

Here’s a look at the cost-cutting measures Ford has taken so far.

Education

Ford has cancelled three summer curriculum-writing sessions for educators throughout the province, including one that fulfills recommendations by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and two others related to American sign language and Indigenous languages for kindergarteners. The TRC’s calls to action urged schools to make the history of Indigenous people, residential schools and treaties a mandatory part of their curriculums.

School building repairs

The province has cancelled a $100 million fund meant to fix dilapidated school infrastructure—this coming after the cancellation of the cap-and-trade program, part of which helped pay for energy-efficient renovations in schools. Ontario schools currently face a repair backlog of nearly $16 billion.

Perks and travel

The Ford government will no longer allow food and coffee—and other drinks, like alcohol—to be served at staff meetings or events attended by provincial government employees. Government workplaces throughout the province will also be required to cancel all paper-based newspaper and magazine subscriptions. Most travel outside of the province is now restricted; Ontario says it expects to have a “reduced attendance at intergovernmental meetings.”

Health-care coverage

Under changes enacted in 2017 by the Liberals, the pharmacare program offered free prescription medication to people under 25. The day after Ford was sworn in, his government announced that youth with private coverage will no longer be able to access these benefits.

Renewable energy