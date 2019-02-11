Is Bill C-69 an oil sands killer?

Didn’t catch Canada’s weekend politics shows? Here’s what you missed. This is an excerpt from today’s Politics Insider newsletter, which you can read here.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his province stands to be hit hardest by the Trudeau government’s carbon tax, and that will hit Trudeau’s results in the province in the election this fall: “If you look at industries here, you look at the state they’re in environmentally, we’re starting from a whole different point of view. I don’t have five coal plants to close,” he said on CTV’s Question Period. “We don’t need more tax, and that’s the goal.”(CTV News)

Jody Wilson-Raybould‘s replacement as attorney minister, Justice Minister David Lametti, said the prime minister did not apply any pressure to Wilson-Raybould to help SNC-Lavalin in its fraud and corruption charges, because the prime minister said so: “I can speak for myself that I’ve had certainly no pressure on me. No attempt to direct me on the matter,” Lametti told CBC’s The House. “And the prime minister has been clear that the same is true of (my) predecessor.” Asked how he knows Wilson-Raybould wasn’t pressured, Lametti said he’s “relying on what the prime minister had said.” (CBC News)