John Horgan: Savvy opportunist or practical realist?

B.C. is going to the polls on Oct. 24, Jim Karygiannis waits to hear about his job and the carbon price finally lands in the Supreme Court

British Columbians will vote on Oct. 24. Premier John Horgan called the rare weekend election after a quick consult with Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin yesterday morning. Saskatchewan also has to vote on or before Oct. 26, the same day two federal by-elections will fill Toronto vacancies. A week and a day after that, Americans will vote for their next president on Nov. 3. The pandemic didn’t appear to deter New Brunswickers from voting earlier this month. Will chilly October weather, and rising case counts, deter the next round of voters?

Horgan took his lumps for calling a snap election amidst a pandemic. Green leader Sonia Furstenau, the NDP’s legislative dance partner, said Horgan has “chosen the pursuit of power over the health and safety of British Columbians.” The premier said the coronavirus isn’t about to vanish, and a safe election may just as difficult in a year’s time. Horgan’s lead is big. But every political insider will butt into this conversation to repeat their favourite adage: campaigns matter. For starters, the backdrop to Horgan’s presser was not ideal.

The feds yesterday doled out $1 billion for what they’re calling “rapid” affordable housing. The funding envelope falls under Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, and it’ll “cover the construction of modular housing, as well as the acquisition of land, and the conversion of existing buildings to affordable housing.” Adam Vaughan, Hussen’s parliamentary secretary, explained why the money was announced before the Commons returns. “It comes in front of the Throne Speech because the urgency is now,” he said. “We can’t wait for a debate in the House of Commons. We can’t wait for a budget in the fall.”

Jim Karygiannis, the Toronto city councillor and longtime MP who’s fighting for his political life, will learn his fate this Thursday. A judge removed Karygiannis from office for claiming ineligible campaign expenses in 2018. Another judge overturned that decision before a third judge re-removed him. Yet another judge stayed that latest decision, so Karygiannis remains a councillor. This week, the ultimate deciders on the Supreme Court bench will chime in.

The asks are in for tomorrow’s Speech from the Throne. Kevin Lynch, a former Privy Council clerk, says the speech should focus on “growing the economy.” Hassan Yussuff, the president of the Canadian Labour Congress, says it should make “firm commitments” on child care and pharmacare. Perrin Beatty, who heads up the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says it “must include a lifeline for restaurants.” Bruce Campbell, a York University prof, says it should introduce a new wealth tax. WWF-Canada says it should focus on a green recovery. Bloomberg got some hints of what’s actually in the speech.

Carbon price politics: The Supremes have another epic trial on their hands this week, as two days of hearings—starting today—will pit three provinces against the federal government on the question of who gets to slap a price on carbon. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario have all challenged the federal carbon tax. Two appeals courts have upheld Ottawa’s view, while Alberta ruled it unconstitutional. But hold on. Yesterday, the feds approved the emissions plans of both Ontario and New Brunswick (another critic of the law). Enviro Minister Jonathan Wilkinson claimed both plans were weaker than his at reducing emissions.

Tina Namiesniowski, until recently the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada, will take up a new gig as “senior official” in the Privy Council Office. Asked what that role entails, the PCO would only say that senior official stylings are “used on a case by case basis and take into account transitions in the senior ranks of the public service.” Namiesniowski will be replaced at PHAC by Iain Stewart, the head of the National Research Council and a two-decade veteran of the public service.

Mark your calendars: After a brief summer hiatus, Maclean’s Live is back. On Thursday at 7 p.m., Paul Wells will talk to Wilkinson in an hour-long interview. On the heels of the carbon-tax hearings and Throne Speech drama, what better time could there be to chat up the environment minister?

Quebec puts the heat back on Trudeau: François Legault may be a popular premier, but former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in Maclean’s that Legault’s government badly mishandled the first wave of the global pandemic—and, in Quebec, a distraction in the form of a rollicking debate over language laws “is always great sport in La Belle Province.” Mulcair warns that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been caught off-guard by similar debates, which are normally comfortable territory for federal Liberals. But all is not lost for the PM, writes Mulcair.

True-DOUGH: More than three years after the first Trump-Trudeau meeting at the White House (remember that handshake?), CBC News reporter Alex Panetta got his hands on American briefing documents in advance of that confab. The redactions were plenty, but a prime ministerial pronouncer remained. Just in case there was any doubt.