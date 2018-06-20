Justin Trudeau’s end-of-session press conference: Video

This parliamentary spring was one where almost everything got complicated for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. They announced the purchase of a controversial pipeline at a cost of several billion dollars; tried to sort out friends and enemies among the provinces; hosted a G7 summit that Donald Trump took off the rails; fought Trump hard on trade and tariffs; and as the session wound up, legalized marijuana and faced criticism for not being tough enough on Trump. Watch clips from that press conference here.

Maclean’s Ottawa bureau chief John Geddes recaps the session, and looks ahead to what’s next:

“As Parliament prepares to break for the summer, Canada-U.S. relations stand as only the most pressingly problematic file for a government that’s coping with more than its share of them. With an election coming next year, the Trudeau government needs more moments like the passage of the cannabis bill—when it looks fully capable of overcoming instead of appearing overwhelmed.”

MORE ABOUT JUSTIN TRUDEAU: