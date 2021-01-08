The finalists for the Maclean's Parliamentarians of the Year Awards

The 12th annual Parliamentarians of the Year awards showcase the best and brightest MPs in the House of Commons, as voted on by their colleagues in the chamber

For 12 years, Maclean’s has asked MPs in Ottawa to take a few minutes to recognize the extraordinary work of their colleagues in every corner of the chamber. They fill out a survey with eight categories, writing in the name of the MP who, in their opinion, most deserves special recognition. We enlist an independent, Ottawa-based polling firm—Springbrook Strategies—that crunches the data. To ensure that parties with the most seats cannot dominate the list of winners, MPs benefit when they receive support from outside their own party.

This year’s lifetime achievement award winner is Jean Augustine, a Liberal MP from 1993-2006 who was the first African-Canadian woman elected to the House of Commons, and the first Black woman appointed to cabinet.

These are this year’s finalists in every category (listed in alphabetical order), including the best overall Parliamentarian of the Year, as chosen by 142 participating MPs. Most years, the winners are announced at an evening gala just a short walk from the Hill (sometimes delayed by parliamentary votes). This year, the winners will be named at a virtual ceremony hosted by CPAC’s Peter Van Dusen and in association with Gold Sponsor CWTA and Silver Sponsors BDC and CPAC on Jan. 12. Following the ceremony, the full list of winners will be released on macleans.ca.

Hardest working

Chrystia Freeland (Liberal)

Garnett Genuis (Conservative)

Michelle Rempel Garner (Conservative)

Best orator

Sean Fraser (Liberal)

Pierre Poilievre (Conservative)

Alain Therrien (Bloc Québécois)

Most collegial

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe (Bloc Québécois)

Marilyn Gladu (Conservative)

Christine Normandin (Bloc Québécois)

Most knowledgeable

Charlie Angus (NDP)

Kevin Lamoureux (Liberal)

Elizabeth May (Green)

Best represents constituents

Elizabeth May (Green)

Louis Plamondon (Bloc Québécois)

Shannon Stubbs (Conservative)

Rising star

Jenica Atwin (Green)

Raquel Dancho (Conservative)

Sean Fraser (Liberal)

Best mentor

Charlie Angus (NDP)

Wayne Easter (Liberal)

Louis Plamondon (Bloc Québécois)

Parliamentarian of the Year

Chrystia Freeland (Liberal)

Elizabeth May (Green)

Pierre Poilievre (Conservative)

Past winners

The Parliamentarians of the Year awards have evolved since the inaugural gala in 2006. Scroll down to see every winner, in every category, since the beginning.

Parliamentarian of the Year

2006: Ralph Goodale

2007: Bill Blaikie

2009: Jason Kenney

2010: John Baird

2011: Bob Rae

2012: Elizabeth May

2013: Peter Stoffer

2014: Irwin Cotler

2016: Tom Mulcair

2017: Garnett Genuis

2018: Nathan Cullen

Hardest working

2006: Paul Szabo

2007: Paul Szabo

2009: Paul Szabo

2010: Ted Menzies

2011: Jason Kenney

2012: Kirsty Duncan

2013: Elizabeth May

2014: Jason Kenney

2016: Rona Ambrose

2017: Kevin Lamoureux

2018: Chrystia Freeland

Most collegial

2006: Peter Stoffer

2007: Peter Stoffer

2009: Peter Stoffer

2010: Peter Stoffer

2011: Peter Stoffer

2012: Peter Stoffer

2013: Rodger Cuzner

2014: Peter Stoffer

2016: Marilyn Gladu

2017: Rodger Cuzner

2018: Monique Pauze

Rising star

2009: Megan Leslie

2010: Kelly Block

2011: Chris Alexander

2012: Michelle Rempel

2013: Chris Alexander

2014: Michelle Rempel

2016: Gerard Deltell

2017: Joel Lightbound

2018: Richard Martel

Best represents constituents

2007: Charlie Angus

2009: Bill Casey

2010: Robert Bouchard

2011: Michael Chong

2012: Niki Ashton

2013: Ted Hsu

2014: Brent Rathgeber

2016: Larry Bagnell

2017: Shannon Stubbs

2018: Georgina Jolibois

Best mentor

2017: Judy Sgro

2018: Judy Sgro

Best orator

2007: Michael Ignatieff

2009: Bob Rae

2010: Bob Rae

2011: John Baird

2012: Bob Rae

2013: John Baird

2014: Elizabeth May

2016: Nathan Cullen

2017: Nathan Cullen

2018: Gerard Deltell

Most knowledgeable

2006: Stephen Harper/Bill Blaikie

2007: Joe Comartin

2009: Joe Comartin

2010: Gilles Duceppe

2011: Joe Comartin

2012: Stephen Harper

2013: Jason Kenney

2014: Nathan Cullen

2016: Kevin Lamoureux

2017: Helene Laverdiere

2018: Pierre Poilievre

Lifetime achievement award

2011: Jack Layton

2012: Preston Manning

2013: Peter Milliken

2014: Flora MacDonald

2016*: Lloyd Axworthy

2016: Ed Broadbent

2017: Monique Begin

2018: Paul Dewar

2019*: Ethel Blondin-Andrew

Best civic outreach (discontinued after 2018)

2017: Scott Reid

2018: Terry Beech

EDITOR’S NOTE: Lloyd Axworthy and Ethel Blondin-Andrew both received their awards at special “Welcome to the Hill” events in 2016 and 2019, respectively.