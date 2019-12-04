 The Maclean’s 2019 Welcome to the Hill event in pictures - Macleans.ca
Ottawa

The Maclean’s 2019 Welcome to the Hill event in pictures

The annual gala honouring MPs featured Paul Martin and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ethel Blondin-Andrew

Maclean’s named the trailblazing former MP and cabinet minister Ethel Blondin-Andrew as the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner at its annual gala honouring Parliamentarians on Wednesday night. The Welcome to the Hill event, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, featured remarks by the Right Honourable Paul Martin, who introduced Blondin-Andrew, and the Speaker of the House Geoff Regan.

1 / 41 Green MP Elizabeth May greets former Liberal MP Ethel Blondin-Andrew
