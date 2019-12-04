St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Maclean’s 2019 Welcome to the Hill event in pictures - Macleans.ca
Maclean’s named the trailblazing former MP and cabinet minister Ethel Blondin-Andrew as the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner at its annual gala honouring Parliamentarians on Wednesday night. The Welcome to the Hill event, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, featured remarks by the Right Honourable Paul Martin, who introduced Blondin-Andrew, and the Speaker of the House Geoff Regan.
Gallery
Welcome to the Hill
1 / 41Green MP Elizabeth May greets former Liberal MP Ethel Blondin-Andrew