The Maclean’s 2019 Welcome to the Hill event in pictures

Maclean’s named the trailblazing former MP and cabinet minister Ethel Blondin-Andrew as the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner at its annual gala honouring Parliamentarians on Wednesday night. The Welcome to the Hill event, at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, featured remarks by the Right Honourable Paul Martin, who introduced Blondin-Andrew, and the Speaker of the House Geoff Regan.

Gallery Welcome to the Hill 1 / 41 Green MP Elizabeth May greets former Liberal MP Ethel Blondin-Andrew