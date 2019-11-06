St. Joseph Communications uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Does Donald Trump know how Titanic ends? - Macleans.ca
President Donald Trump hugs Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, during an event to honour the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals on the balcony of the White House. (Patrick Semansky/AP/CP)
If ever there were a symbol of Donald Trump’s sinking ship, this may well be it—the moment he embraced baseball player Kurt Suzuki like Leo DiCaprio helping Kate Winslet soar in Titanic. The pro baseball player visited the White House with his team, the Washington Nationals, on Nov. 4, after they clinched the World Series title in Game 7 against the Houston Astros. While a few Nats skipped the government visit on principle, others embraced it, including Suzuki and teammate Ryan Zimmerman, who thanked the president “for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in in the world.” Some have criticized Suzuki for his partisanship, but he defended his actions, telling a reporter he was “just trying to have some fun.” Fair enough. But the president, whose approval ratings are in a rut, needs all the positive PR he can get. Posing with champions is a good start—but posing like a jubilant man unaware that his boat is about to sink may be a touch unwise.